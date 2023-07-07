Staff report

LUMBERTON – Lumberton Police say a 44-year-old man died after he was found shot Wednesday inside a vehicle with another shooting victim in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street.

Derrick Hester died of his injuries, authorities said.

The other victim was reported to be in stable condition after the two were taken to UNC Health Southeast.

At 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Lumberton Police officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot on North Walnut Street.

Once the law enforcement officers arrived, police said on the department’s Facebook page, they found a man and a woman with gunshot injuries inside a vehicle that had run off the road and into a yard.

No other details were available.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.