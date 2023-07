ROBESON COUNTY – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to provide any information they may have on the whereabouts of William Oscar Baker Jr. of Rowland.

Baker, 39, is wanted by law officers in connection to multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Baker is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.