PEMBROKE—Nearing the end of Lumbee Homecoming, Chairman John L. Lowery shared his budgeting plan for the 2023-2024 fiscal year at the State of the Tribe Address on Thursday evening at the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club in Pembroke.

In last year’s state address, Lowery had a $32.9 million spending budget. This year’s proposed budget has a $6 million increase from last year, totaling $38 million.

“Homecoming is our celebration,” Lowery said. “A time to come together with friendship and fellowship while embracing all the things that make us uniquely Lumbee. I am excited and humbled to be before you tonight as the Chairman of the Lumbee People.”

Chairman Lowery recognized a few people during the address for their time and commitment to helping the tribe. Former First Lady Diane Goins was honored with an Eagle feather for her contributions to the Lumbee People and her community. Goins is the widow of former Tribal Chairman Jimmy Goins.

There were no findings in the annual audit report.

Two Laws Passed 2023

The American Indians Graduating With Honors Act and Kayla’s Act passed unanimously in the Senate with the help of Rep. Jarrod Lowery and the support of the Lumbee Tribe Council. The American Indians Graduating With Honors Act requires public schools to allow students who are members of a state or a federally recognized Indian tribe to wear cultural objects at graduation ceremonies.

This legislation would be Rep. Jarrod Lowery’s first one signed into law.

The Kayla’s Act allows testimony to be done remotely in domestic violence cases to provide more protection. The act follows a Lumberton woman who was stabbed at a grocery store in 2022.

Housing

The rehab housing department has reorganized to ensure quality work. Lowery said they were able to decrease their waiting list and have no one on the waiting list from 2021 and earlier. This year’s housing budget will include homeownership opportunities to help form generational wealth within families.

Last year, the interest rate on home loans was reduced from 2% to 1%. They have increased down payment assistance, now available to members living outside the territory.

Those unable to do the homeownership can receive assistance from their rental homes, transitional housing and rental assistance.

Construction will soon begin in their homeownership subdivision in District 13 named Bear Creek The proposed budget includes funds to build four additional veteran homes in district two and funding for four elder housing sites.

Vocational Rehabilitation Program

The program continues to change lives daily. The program helps Tribal members with school, job placement and on-the-job training. The Lumbee Tribe has hired individuals who have gone through the vocational program.

“I am proud to say the Lumbee Tribe has hired individuals who have gone through the vocational program. Not only are we walking the walk, but we are also talking the talk as well,” Lowery said.

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

The department is currently working on a Lumbee producer list. From the program, they will be a Lumbee food seal. Eligible Lumbee farmers and producers who can enroll can place the seal on their labels and signage. Consumers will be able to know that they are buying Lumbee products.

Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center

Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center will be remodeled this year with a grant from Lumber River United Way and money from the state. There will be new seats installed with long-term plans for a new dressing room and concession stand.

In the Lumbee Tribe Aquatic Center, they are working on adding stairs to the pool to make it more accessible for the elderly and young children. The basketball court is remodeling and a new volleyball court will be installed. Around 200 people, on average, attend the pool daily.

Federal Recognition

The Lumbee Tribe’s First Inaugural Gala was last Saturday to raise money for full federal recognition. Since taking office, Lowery has been focusing on amending the 1956 Lumbee Act that recognized the tribe as an Indian tribe; however, it denied benefits and services from being an Indian Tribe. The U.S. House and Senate introduced the Lumbee Fairness Act this year. A new section will be launched on their website to include news about their federal recognition as it moves to Congress.

“We continue to remind folks of the partnerships we have and we have a lot of support within Indian Country. And we continue to build on that support day in and day out for our bill,” Lowery said.

Attendees were able to join the reception that followed after the address.

