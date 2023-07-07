THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

This Week in Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: The July 5, 1923 Robesonian reported the following: “More than a thousand people spent the Fourth in East Lumberton helping the East Lumberton people enjoy the day, which was full of happenings. A baseball game at 10 a.m. between East Lumberton and Fort Brag started the day right fot eh the local team was winner in a close exciting contest. Athletic events, consisting of races of all kinds, free lemonade and ice water, a big picnic dinner, and another baseball game in the afternoon kept everybody busy enjoying themselves.”

50 Years Ago: The July 6, 1973 Robesonian reported the following: “Clearing away business buildings in a city block and forming a pedestrian plaza are among the sweeping changes in story for Lumberton, under the Downtown Urban Renewal project approved this week by the city council. This and other developments in the long-range, $4 million plan were outlined to the Rotary Club Tuesday by Charles W. (Chuck) Wiester, president of Community Development Associates.”

5 Years Ago: The July 1, 2018 Robesonian carried the following: “Lawsuits enter GenX saga. ST. PAULS — Like the chemical itself, the controversy over GenX is spreading to legislators, regulatory agencies and the courts. State and local testing of private wells has ended for now, but tests continue on the dispersal of GenX through the air, and into rain, surface water and wildlife.”

1 Year ago: The July 2, 2022 Robesonian published the following: “Lumberton mayor dedicates plaza to the late Dick Taylor. LUMBERTON — For nearly 50 years the late Dick Taylor had a frontrow view of the plaza in downtown Lumberton from his business, Taylor Insurance Agency Inc.”

On July 6, 2022, The Robesonian reported the following: “Drivers find relief at pump. The price of gas around Robeson County fell a few cents per gallon in recent days, providing some relief to holiday travelers. The average price of a gallon of gas on Monday in Lumberton was $4.33 cents, according to data collected by The Robesonian. That’s a few cents lower than Robeson County at large, where the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.39.

This Week in North Carolina History

Serial Prison Escapee Meets His Demise: On July 10, 1930, Otto Wood made his final escape from Central Prison. To this day, no one knows how he did it. On the lam for six months, he was finally recognized by Salisbury police as he walked through town on December 31. In a bold move, Wood drew a gun on the officers and got into their car, demanding that they drive out of town. When the officers drew their guns, a shootout ensued and Otto Wood was killed on the street.

During his lifetime, Wood was a legend for both his felonious ways and his numerous escapes from jail—the final one was his 11th. During one of his incarcerations, he wrote a short autobiography, entitled Life History of Otto Wood, Inmate, State Prison. From 1923, when he began his sentence for murder, he escaped about once per year until, in 1926, he was placed in solitary confinement.

Wood’s autobiography convinced many of his sympathizers that he was a reformed man. Removed from solitary, he escaped again. Wood was well known as a wily criminal throughout the state and nation, and his story was followed gleefully in the press. In the end, his notoriety was his undoing.

Southern Banks Fell to British in War of 1812: On July 12, 1813, a British fleet under the command of Admiral George Cockburn continued the invasion of the Outer Banks that had begun the night before. Before the day was over, the British had taken Ocracoke and Portsmouth Islands.

The invasion, which was part of the War of 1812, was the most serious attack on North Carolina during the course of the war. Cockburn’s fleet included a 74-gun man-of-war, three frigates, a brig, three schooners and several transport vessels carrying nearly 3,000 British soldiers and marines

The British plundered the islands of “200 head of cattle, 400 sheep, and 1,600 fowls of various kinds.” The troops paid the inhabitants for what they took but at prices far below actual value. The Redcoats took customs collector Thomas Singleton’s “papers in his library” and “tore up his law books.”

Though the British took two privateers, a revenue cutter managed to escape their grasp, reach New Bern and alert the rest of the state to the attack. That, in turn, allowed state militiamen to march on and guard coastal towns.

The British fleet sailed for Nova Scotia on July 16, but warned locals that the entire North Carolina coast remained under a British blockade. There is no evidence that the fleet ever returned to enforce it.

This Week in Nation and World History

On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

On July 6, 1483, England’s King Richard III was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

On July 6, 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.

On July 6, 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.

On July 6, 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

On July 7, 1976, the United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.

This Week in History is compiled by The Robesonian’s Executive Editor David Kennard from Robesonian Archives, The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Associated Press reports.