Sheriff’s Office now responsible for Robeson County Animal Control

PARKTON – As of July 1, Robeson County Animal Control now falls under the auspices of the county Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Robeson County Health Department voted unanimously to transfer Animal Control to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re excited to be a part of this,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said on Friday. “I think the residents will see a huge transition.”

He noted how he had been interested in the Sheriff’s Office taking over animal control since he first took office in 2018.

Wilkins said the shelter at this time “was definitely not where it needed to be.”

It’s new licensing now falls under the Sheriff’s Office.

In terms of being transparent, he said, his department contacted the state and had an inspector come on site. That inspector is expected to return next week.

Wilkins said perhaps a lack of manpower at the animal shelter may have been part of the problem. All week, he added, he had five jail inmates doing some work to improve conditions at the facility along with two or three sheriff’s deputies.

“I think it was just a lack of resources and manpower,” Wilkins said.

Now that it falls under the Sheriff’s Office, he said, he should be able to pull any necessary manpower needed to work in the shelter and on the grounds.

“The shelter itself is not in bad shape,” the sheriff said. “It just needs upgrades.”

He said there are things that he will have to ask for but, in most cases, probably wait until next year’s budget. In the meantime, funds from the non-profit 501(c)(3) Robeson Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation can be utilized.

“We’re already receiving donations from that account,” he noted. “We received over 1,000 pounds of dry and wet cat and dog food.”

On the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Wilkins listed a series of upgrades to the newly named Animal Protective Services Division.

Those include:

– Immediate review of training, policies and procedures;

– Upgrades of the agency website and social media platforms;

– Some remodeling of facilities that will include improvements to the shelters for housed animals;

– Improved animal care;

– New signage and new hours to assist citizens in an effort to be more available and transparent;

– New uniforms for the animal control officers;

– And clearly marked vehicles for the officers.

Those, Wilkins said on Facebook, “are just a few new steps we will take to improve services to our residents and visitors to the shelter.”

In the separate interview, Wilkins said his agency has more than 300 employees while the shelter has 13. “We’ll be able to help them with our manpower,” he added. “Many of them are huge animal lovers and have volunteered to work out there.”

Last week, Tim Ferguson, the chairman of the Robeson County Board of Health, said the board was in the process of handing off animal control to the county Sheriff’s Office.

“In my mind,” he said at the time, “that’s probably something we probably should have considered years ago. … I think it’s better all around. Hopefully, we’ll get a new facility. Closer to where the Sheriff’s Office facilities are.”

Wilkins said Friday he was not aware of the possibility of securing a new facility, closer to Lumberton.

According to the Facebook site, the Sheriff’s Office goal is to improve services and to make a visit to the animal shelter as pleasant as possible in hopes of facilitating pet adoptions.

“Pet adoption is vital in avoiding euthanasia and the potential spread of disease,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “In an attempt to avoid an increasing pet population, pet adoption events will be hosted across the county by the Sheriff’s Office in hopes of finding every pet a loving home.”

The agency said additional information will be released “as the process evolves, and we also ask that you please be patient as we update our website and social media platforms.”

Best Friends Animal Society

The charitable Best Friends Animal Society has recently reported that more pets are being euthanized in the Robeson County Animal Shelter than in any other state pet shelter in North Carolina. That’s a lineup of roughly 80 statewide shelters.

Wilkins said that had nothing to do with the transfer of animal control from the Health Department to the Sheriff’s Office: I never heard of those folks until sometime last week.”

Best Friends alleges that the Robeson pet shelter does not vaccinate its animals upon intake, which leads to a spread of illness from a sick animal to others being housed in the kennels. The vaccines are meant to stop the spread.

Last week, the former director of Animal Control Services in Robeson said, “I know we do euthanize. The only reason we euthanize is for space or sickness. Something bad. If the animal can’t be healed. That’s the humane thing.

“The euthanasia,” Yolanda McLean said, while still serving as the director, “is done completely based off space and sickness.”

Best Friends provides national data on sheltered animals. The organization believes that no healthy or otherwise treatable animal should be killed when alternatives exist to save them.

Part-time employees

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a couple of part-time employees to work a 40-hour work week.

“These positions are vital in assisting other crew members daily at the facility,” the Facebook page states. “Duties include but aren’t limited to routine maintenance and cleaning of all shelters, feeding the housed animals and assisting visitors.”

Volunteers, too, are needed.

If you’re interested in employment or becoming a volunteer at the Robeson County Animal Shelter, 255 Landfill Road, St. Pauls, please send an email to: [email protected] or [email protected].

Donations are being accepted.

For those who would like to make a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt donation to the shelter to assist with rehabilitative efforts of the shelter or to assist with animal care, drop a check off at the shelter or write a check to:

Robeson Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation and write “Animal Protective Services” in the memo line. Mail it to: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 120 Legend Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].