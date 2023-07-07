AAA reported Friday that average gas prices have remained steady and may decline in the coming weeks.

LUMBERTON — Gas prices around Robeson County took a slight dip the last week to an average of $3.16 per gallon, slightly higher than Lumberton’s average of $3.12 per gallon.

Local gas price watchers reported seeing the price of gas below the $3 threshold on Friday, even as low as $2.81.

Prices in the greater Robeson County area remain lower than the statewide average of $3.23 per gallon and far below the national average of $3.51 per gallon.

In fact, Robeson County drivers are enjoying some of the lowest prices in the country. Only a handful of other places in the country have lower prices, namely Mississippi and scattered deep South communities.

Many stations on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest continue to sell gas above the $5 mark. Even the lowest price gas is selling for no lower than $4.80 per gallon.

Travel advocate AAA reported on Friday that pump prices barely budged over the past week, “despite the expected demand surge due to the July 4th holiday. AAA predicted that more than 43 million people would hit the road to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Despite the record number, the national average for a gallon of gas drifted two cents lower since last week to $3.52,” according to a prepared statement from the association.

“Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it could be more of a blip than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.31 to 9.6 million b/d last week, according to AAA. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.5 million bbl to 219.5 million bbl. Rising gas demand amid decreasing supply will likely push pump prices higher.

According to price watcher GasBuddy, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly report today on the status of petroleum inventories in the United States.

Highlights include the following:

CRUDE OIL INVENTORIES:

Crude oil inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels (MMbbl) to a total of 452.2 MMbbl. At 452.2 MMbbl, inventories are 28.4 MMbbl above last year (6.7%) and are 1% below the five-year average for this time of year. Inventories in Cushing, OK, the NYMEX delivery point, fell 0.4 million barrels to a total of 42.8 million barrels. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell 1.5 million barrels from the prior week and stands at 347.2 million barrels, 29.4% below the year ago level.

Domestic crude oil production rose 200,000 barrels per day to 12.4 million barrels per day, 300,000 bpd higher than the year ago period. Alaska oil production rose 3,000 barrels to 430,000bpd, while production in the Lower 48 rose 200,000 barrels to 12.0 million barrels per day.

GASOLINE INVENTORIES:

Gasoline inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels (MMbbl) to a total of 219.5 MMbbl. At 219.5 MMbbl, inventories are up 0.3 MMbbl, or 0.2% higher than a year ago and are 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Here’s how individual regions and their gasoline inventory fared:

East Coast (+0.8 MMbbl)

Midwest (+0.4 MMbbl)

Gulf Coast (-2.1 MMbbl)

Rockies (-0.3 MMbbl)

West Coast (-1.3 MMbbl)

It’s important to note which regions saw increases/decreases as this information likely drives prices up (in the case of falling inventories) or down (in the case of rising inventories).

DISTILLATE (DIESEL, HEATING OIL) INVENTORIES:

Distillate inventories decreased by 1.0 million barrels to a total of 113.4 MMbbl. At 113.4 MMbbl, inventories are up 2.2 MMbbl, or 2.0% higher vs. a year ago. Distillate inventories stand about 16% below the five-year average for this time of year.

IMPLIED GASOLINE DEMAND:

Gasoline supplied to the market amounted to 9.60 million barrels per day (MMbpd), or 293,000 bpd higher than the previous week. So far in 2023, implied gasoline demand (“products supplied”) is 1.5% higher versus 2022, per the EIA.