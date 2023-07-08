PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Ash. Ash is 2 years old and is very sweet and friendly, but a little shy at first. He may be best as an only pet, unless adopted with his sister Cinder. When Ash was found his leg seemed to have been broken but healed, so he has a slight limp but that doesn’t bother him. He is a completely healthy boy, up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, and around 55 pounds. His adoption fee is $200. Find more about adopting pets from the Robeson County Humane Society at https://rchsociety.weebly.com/.