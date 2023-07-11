Pembroke celebrates its 54th Annual Lumbee Homecoming Parade Saturday with streets filled with laughter and smiles. Parade watchers enjoyed a show of floats traveling down the streets along followed by emergency response personnel. Children scrambled for candy and popsicles offered to them.

