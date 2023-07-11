Pembroke Elementary student Sakyiah Bullard took second place for Fiber Arts at the Elementary Convention.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — Students took home top awards at the elementary, junior and senior National Beta Club Conventions in Louisville, Kentucky recently.

The National Senior Beta Club Convention took place from June 17-20. The National Elementary Convention took place from June 21-23 and the National Junior Beta Convention took place from June 23-26. Events were held at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Pembroke Elementary student Baileigh Malcolm won first place in Black and White Photography at the Elementary Convention. Amaya Bullard, a rising Junior at Purnell Swett High School placed first in Handmade Jewelry at the Senior Convention.

Pembroke Elementary student Sakyiah Bullard took second place for Fiber Arts at the Elementary Convention. Jamison Smith, of Prospect Elementary School, took second place in the nation in the speech competition at the National Junior Beta Convention.

“Beta is the largest youth service organization in the world, it develops students into leaders and gives them the chance to do things and go places they never imagined,” said Jamie Burney, who serves as North Carolina Junior Beta Club State Sponsor.

“Kids participate in competitions and service that makes them better people. I have seen Beta transform shy skids into confident young men and women,” Burney added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson also shared congratulatory remarks for students’ accomplishments.

“We are very proud of our students and we celebrate their achievements,” Dr. Williamson said.

“The power of Beta is its emphasis on community service and leadership. When our students realize they can make a positive impact on their communities by serving others, everyone wins. I want to encourage these students to continue using their talents displayed at the conventions to make a positive impact in Robeson County and beyond,” he added.

