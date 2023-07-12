If you are feeling blue because Independence Day has passed and you’re looking for another reason to celebrate, look no further. You probably didn’t know that every single day this month has been marked as a holiday.

You think I’m kidding, right? Not at all.

Today alone (July 15) you can choose between “Gummi Worm Day,” “National Give Something Away Day,” or “National Pet Fire Safety Day.” Tomorrow is (I promise you I’m not joking) “Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day,” “Fresh Spinach Day,” and “Lake Superior Day.” And if you don’t align with any of those, there are approximately 20 more you can choose from.

If you believe the amount and type of holidays observed in America is farcical, you’re not alone. And if you’re laughing and saying “they’ll make a holiday out of anything…” it’s true, you can. In fact, March 26 is designated as “Make Up Your Own Holiday Day.” Visit the website nationaltoday.com and you can discover all the holidays that happen every day.

The word “holiday” comes from the term “holy day,” and until around the 1950s most holidays had some religious connection. And then consumerism saw an opportunity. Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day…even Christmas has been exploited as a consumer holiday.

The first federal holidays date back to 1870 when “New Year’s Day,” “Independence Day,” “Thanksgiving Day,” and “Christmas Day” became official. In 1979, George Washington’s birthday became a federal holiday and in 188 and 1894, “Memorial Day” and “Labor Day” respectively earned status as federal holidays. Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. into law in 1983, but surprisingly, it wasn’t celebrated in all 50 states until 2000. Wow.

There was a challenge to Christmas Day in 1999 when a lawsuit in Ohio, “Ganulin v. United States,” was filed, charging that the religious nature of the holiday violated the U.S. Constitution. Ultimately, the judge presiding over the case ruled that, as long as the government can communicate a secular purpose for doing so, it can recognize a holiday (even a religious one) for government employees.

In the case of federal holidays, a legislator can propose a day, and congress can vote for its approval. Then the president can issue a proclamation and sign the holiday into law. Junteenth, celebrated last month, is the newest federal holiday. Celebrated since the 1860s, it wasn’t signed into law by President Joe Biden until 2021.

While the government only recognizes 12 federal holidays, there are more than 450 food-related holidays, including three attributed to Ronald Reagan – “National Ice Cream Day,”

“National Frozen Food Day,” and “Catfish Day.” But not all of them are touched by the government. “National Drive-Thru Day” was created by fast food chain Jack-In-The-Box. John-Bryan Hopkins, a social media consultant from Alabama, created “Tater Tot Day” and “National Whiskey Day” in 2006 while compiling existing food holidays. His addition served no other purpose than to fill days on his list.

There’s even a very ironic “National Nothing Day.” Proposed in 1972 by columnist Harold Pullman Coffin, the non-event day is observed every year in the U.S. on Jan. 16.

Rightfully so, you’re probably asking what difference any of this makes. None, unless you just find “National Guacamole Day” a good reason to visit your favorite Mexican restaurant, or “Popcorn Day” inspires you to enjoy your favorite snack at a movie.

Just a couple of holidays next month to consider are “International Beer Day” on Aug. 4, “Book Lover’s Day” on Aug. 9, “Lazy Day” on Aug. 10 and “Relaxation Day” on Aug. 15. In keeping with the holidays, I may just have to schedule my vacation next month.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. Reach him by email at [email protected].