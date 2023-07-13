Candace Graham, head custodian at W.H. Knuckles Elementary, mops the floor of the school recently. Graham is part of a custodial team working to clean various schools throughout the district in preparation of the school year.

LUMBERTON — Summer doesn’t stop the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County from planning for the upcoming school year. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the board announced several upgrades for the district.

Board members are working to prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The district will receive new HVAC systems, playground equipment and outdoor classrooms at several schools.

Everyone in the school district has been giving it their all to help prepare for the school year, especially those who work all 12 months. A team of custodians and maintenance workers were dispatched to help out with cleaning. Sylvester Williams is a custodian at Tanglewood Elementary. He is part of a team assigned to help clean various schools this summer.

Playground Equipment

The progress for the playground equipment at elementary schools started last year. Roland Norment Elementary School is currently under construction. Once finished, the next school would be Tanglewood Elementary School.

“We believe that this is probably one of the most successful projects because it gives all of the schools, all of our children the same equipment across the district,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent for Auxiliary Services.

The project is expected to be completed by the time school starts on Aug. 28.

Classroom Updates

The board has met with 20 contractors for the multi-purpose classrooms update for Purnell Swett and St. Pauls High Schools. The completion timeline for the project was estimated to be 300 days. The project is funded by EESER III dollars, which is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars.

A modular unit with eight classrooms was approved to be added to St. Pauls High School. Utility work will be completed to ensure water, power and sewer. Board members said they are hopeful for the classrooms to be available for the second semester of the coming school year.

HVAC Systems

Lumberton Junior High School and Pembroke Middle School’s HVAC systems are 40% complete. The ship date for the units is Sept. 1, installation expected immediately following.

Minimal work has been completed on Peterson Elementary School but it is expected to be complete before school starts.

Prospect Elementary School and Rex-Rennert Elementary schools will be completed before school starts.

The only unit needed to be installed at Townsend Elementary is the cafeteria and is scheduled for installation in September.

The unit is outside and has been ensured that it will not interrupt classes. The elementary and middle schools are funded by the ESSER 11 fund.

The high schools received boiler replacements after, funded by the ESSER III fund. Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools are waiting on air separators and an expansion tank for installation in July.

PSRC continues to empower students to be successful by providing safe maintain environments for them.

Anayah Peterson is a reporter for The Robesonian. She can be reached at apeterson@www.robesonian.com.