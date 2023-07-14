LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Anthony Hunt, who has been missing since July 9.

Hunt is 57 years old and was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a dark colored hat and black tennis shoes when he was last seen.

Hunt was dropped off by a relative at about 7:30 p.m. July 9 at the IGA grocery store on Pine Street in Lumberton.

Hunt has health issues and family members are concerned because they have been unable to locate or contact him.

If you have seen or may know where Anthony Hunt is please contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.