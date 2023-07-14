ST. PAULS — A local sink and water delivery product manufacturer recently gave back in a big way to children in the town of St. Pauls.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions employees were on the campuses of St. Pauls Middle and St. Pauls High schools on Thursday distributing more than 200 bags filled with food including juice, fruit cups, chips and sandwiches. Children involved in various summer activities at the schools including children from Communities in Schools of Robeson County received bags.

“The family of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions of Lumberton, feels immensely proud to be able to give and to support schools in our community. It makes us proud to know that we can reach out and do something positive for the children,” said Sarah Cox, Lean Coordinator at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.

Cox, who graduated from St. Pauls High School, said the giveaway is personal to her and she was thrilled to be a part of the event.

“Every associate here at Zurn Elkay helped pack the meals with a lot of love,” she said. “Our Plant Manager Amanda McKenzie and our HR Manager Jeanette Kinlaw are also passionate about giving back to the community.”

PSRC Child Nutrition Director Charlene Locklear said she is grateful for the donation. PSRC’s Summer Feeding Program continues this summer and the donation supports PSRC’s mission to make sure no child goes hungry when PSRC schools are closed this summer.

“Child Nutrition believes that partnering with community organizations or groups can improve student outcomes and build strong, resilient communities by helping provide meals to students during the summer break,” she said.

“Thank you to Zurn Elkay for this partnership in giving the children of Robeson County access to meals during their summer break,” she added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson also shared words of gratitude to the company.

“When we serve others, we are putting our education into action,” Williamson said.

“The greatest lesson we could ever learn is the value of serving others in our communities and in our world. When we take time to give to others and to serve, we are demonstrating a core value of education, which is becoming community-minded. Thank you, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions for doing just that. We are grateful for community partners like you,” he said.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer for the the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email to [email protected].