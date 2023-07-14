Orrum native Suzanne Jackson has been named the new health director for Robeson County.

LUMBERTON – Nursing has always been Suzanne Jackson’s profession of choice.

That’s what she has done for a living for nearly the last quarter-century.

“You know, I always wanted to be a nurse. As long as I can remember,” she said, “I wanted to be a nurse. That’s where my roots (lie) – that’s fundamental. That’s where I started. The older I became, I had a strong interest in leadership just because I feel like that’s one of the skills I do portray – helping people and helping people understand the value in what they do.”

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Orrum native officially assumed her new duties as director of Public Health for Robeson County.

She replaces interim director Melissa Packer, who was chosen to step into the role following the Dec. 27 death of 73-year-old health director Bill Smith. Smith served in the position for 34 years.

Packer now returns to her previous role as assistant director of Public Health for Robeson County.

Tim Ferguson, chairman of the Robeson County Public Health Board, said Thursday that Jackson was “by far the standout among the interviewees.

“And her experience with large groups,” he continued. “No one else had managed to oversee that many employees. Her view on what the county needed was the best of the group that we looked at, as well.”

Jackson was one of two candidates who were actually interviewed for the job. Four people qualified through state vetting for the position.

Ferguson said he was “real hopeful” that Jackson will do a good job as the county’s new health director.

“I think Suzanne has a great, positive outlook for things,” he said. “One thing that was evident – she seems to be well organized. I’m very hopeful, and I think she’s a promising prospect for the job. We’ve had good health directors in the history of our department. That’s a huge job.

“I think someone committed to making the county better,” said Ferguson, “that someone can make a legacy for themselves if it’s in the right direction. And I think she’s going to do that.”

Established in 1912, the Robeson County Health Department is recognized as the nation’s oldest rural health department.

In terms of leadership, Jackson said, she has served in an authority role for 16 of her 24 years as a nurse.

“I applied for this position,” she said from her new office in the county Health Department. “At this time, I felt like it was a good opportunity for me to work more closely out in the community. The hospital setting was kind of an acute setting. So I was very interested in being able to collaborate with the resources from a post-acute setting, out in the community. To be more involved out in the community.”

By definition, the post-acute care setting should emphasize patient-centered care and integrate various kinds of service resources in hopes of promoting the greatest possible degree of cognitive and physical functional recovery, online sources say.

She said in a prepared statement that she looks forward to serving the people of Robeson County. “As I embrace this opportunity, my goal is to keep the public health principles of communication, collaboration, equity, social justice, efficiency, effectiveness, acceptability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront.”

At this early juncture, she said, she has not made any sweeping changes in the health department. She has so far been involved in a couple of days of orientation.

“I want us to make sure we’re where we need to be,” she replied when asked about any on-the-job goals. “It’s too premature for me to say at this point or even to speculate at this point. But to make sure that everything that we’re responsible for as a health department that we have in place, are we up to date? My firm belief is, ‘In order to keep up, you have to catch up.’ I feel like if we can catch up, we’ll move forward.”

As for what she brings to the table, Jackson said, “I think that my experience and exposure to the public health system along with my personal and professional involvement over the last years being in healthcare. …”

For the past 24 years, Jackson has been working with the local healthcare system through Southeastern Regional, which changed names to become UNC Health Southeastern. She takes over the county Health Department after serving as the director of Population Health.

Even at that time, she was working closely with Public Health but, as she put it, “in kind of a different forum.”

She said she’ll be attending her first monthly health director’s meeting next week.

On Aug. 24, Jackson will officially be sworn in publicly as director of Robeson County Public Health during the regular monthly meeting of the county Board of Health.

After graduating from Orrum High School in 1989, Jackson went on to receive an associate degree in nursing from Robeson Community College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2009 before obtaining her master’s in nursing and health care administration from Liberty University in 2017.

In her new job in Robeson County, Jackson oversees 10 divisions: environmental health, patient care, nutrition, health education, management support, physical and business management, media, social work and computer systems.

She leads a current workforce of 130 employees.

“You’re only as good as the team you surround yourself with,” Jackson said. “I feel like within Robeson County and the Health Department, I feel like there’s a lot of tenure here which speaks for itself. I feel like with a strong team, public health is kind of embedded in me personally and professionally.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to utilize the resources we currently have in place,” she added, “and to expand on the opportunities that are presented to us within Robeson County.”

