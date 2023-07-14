Jack is a 10-pound YorkiePoo born April 13, 2014. He is 10 pounds of pure sweetness. He came to Marden’s Ark Dog Tales when his owners could no longer care for him.

Jack loves all people and dogs. He loves to play and snuggle and enjoys car rides. Jack is house trained. Jack would be a great companion for a family or individual who has the love to give that Jack deserves.

Jack is up to date on all vaccines, heartworm preventative, and flea preventative. He is neutered and microchipped.

Jack’s adoption fee is $300.

If you are interested in adopting Jack, please visit go to https://www.petfinder.com/.