PEMBROKE – The outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind!” returns for two shows this weekend on the Givens Performing Arts Center stage on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

And with the show comes original music written by the lauded Lumbee Indian singer/songwriter and American Indian activist Willie French Lowery.

The play – which tells the “Swamp Fox”-like story of Lumbee legend Henry Berry Lowrie – will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10, and they can be purchased at uncp.edu/gpac or by calling the GPAC box office at 910-521-6361.

Regarded as one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, “Strike at the Wind” made its debut in 1976 at the Lumbee Tribal Cultural Center. Due to renovations to the lakeside amphitheater, organizers moved the production to the Givens Performing Arts Center for this weekend’s performances.

So as they say, the show goes on, continuing its perennial summertime existence as an homage to the tribe’s folk hero Lowrie and, in effect, the underlying creativity and talent of the late Willie French Lowery.

“The guy was genius, man,” said Dr. Jonathan Drahos, the play’s director and professor and director of theater at UNC Pembroke. “He knew how to write for this whole region. He encapsulated the spirit of the region. And I think his music will live on through the likes of people like Charly Lowry.”

Lumbee singer-songwriter Charly Lowry is the lead singer for the Native American group Dark Water Rising and a former semifinalist on television’s “American Idol.”

Lowry could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Randolph Umberger, an influential voice in the outdoor drama movement along the mid-20th century, wrote “Strike at the Wind!” in 1975.

“It was so important to him. He just remained dedicated to it his entire career,” Malinda Maynor Lowery, Willie’s former wife, said of Willie French Lowery. “It started after it was one of the reasons why he returned to Robeson County after years of playing professionally and being on the road. I actually think it was one of the things that kept him in Robeson County.

” ‘Strike at the Wind’ is a source of unity for us,” she said. “He taught me that. He taught me to see that.”

The original soundtrack to “Strike at the Wind” had a lot more music to it, Drahos said. “Over the course of six years now, we have added some of his songs, cut out some of them, depending on what we’re doing with the adaptation and actors available and their skill levels. I’ve had everything from a live band to piping in music with Willie’s songs.

The current production has been streamlined from its original near-three-hour length and recast at under two hours, Drahos said. The soundtrack includes such Willie originals as “Chain Gang Song,” “I Love You Rhoda,” “Brown Skin,” “In the Pines” and “Carolina’s Gold.”

“I think most of the songs in the play were written on their own. Do they live on their own? I think they do,” he said.

Drahos said he wasn’t familiar at all with the play or music prior to his arrival at UNC Pembroke in 2014. The show had stopped being produced in 2007.

“In 2017,” said Drahos, “I brought it back to life and produced it for the theater program always with the idea we would collaborate with the Lumbee tribe. My mission is to restore the production back to the Lumbee Cultural Center. Make it a destination event.”

Willie French Lowery is the same Robeson County native who recorded the 1979 anthem, “Proud to be a Lumbee.”

Malinda now teaches at Emory University in Atlanta, said Monday that being Lumbee was a source of his artistic inspiration. “It was a source for why he stayed so dedicated to the Lumbee community for a long time. It was a source of pride,” she said. “Cultural, personal but also community pride.”

Lowery also wrote the Lumbee single “Streets of Gold,” a gem of a song that should have reached the upper tiers of the pop charts in its day, sounding like a gospel-soul Delaney and Bonnie outtake.

“I think our community definitely knows who Willie is, especially through our music. And he gave us our national anthem — I’m Proud to be a Lumbee Indian,” said Nancy Strickland Fields, the director and curator of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke.

She recalled hearing a chorus of some 100 children singing Willie’s song during a Robeson County Indian Education summer camp field day at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. “I heard all those kids singing this song. I was like, ‘How cool is that?’ I thought Willie’s legacy is carrying forward.”

Lowery is thought to have written more than 500 songs over his lifetime, ranging from blues to country to gospel.

Those into Lumbee music lore or those who have a knowledge of psychedelic rock music will know that Lowery provided the main force behind the band’s Plant and See and Lumbee, which each released an album in their bell-bottomed day.

Those records, the self-titled Plant and See (1969) on the White Whale label and Lumbee’s “Overdose” (early 1970s), were reissued on vinyl shortly after Lowery’s death at age 68 in May 2012.

The Lumbee album created some controversy in its time, as the original was accompanied by a board game that, as its primary objective, was the establishment of a worldwide dealership from which players started out selling marijuana before eventually graduating to LSD.

The album’s name, however, was in tribute to the three rock stars – Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison – who had died from drug overdoses.

In 1976, Lowery recorded the children’s folk album, “Proud to be a Lumbee,” which has been said to have solidified his place as an icon in the Lumbee tribe.

Drahos said his mission is to restore “Strike at the Wind!” for shows again at the Lumbee Cultural Center.

According to Fields, the performance itself and the storytelling are “very important to talk about in terms of a chapter of the tribe’s past. An important chapter of our past.”

“Willie’s legacy,” she said, “has given us words, thoughts and sentiments about what it means to be a proud Lumbee Indian.”

