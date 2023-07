LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Ronald Lee Godwin.

Godwin is 61-years old and is American Indian. He is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Godwin was last seen in the area of 502 Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Gatlin with the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.