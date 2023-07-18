Changes have been to some of the dates related to “The 12th annual Robeson County Christmas Show.”

Organizers for the event have provided the correct information, which follows:

The Carolina Civic Center hosts auditions for “The 12th annual Robeson County Christmas Show,” an original production directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary.

The show, now in its 12th season is a heart-warming, holiday musical revue that the entire family will enjoy. The show will feature a talented local cast of singers and dancers, with special appearances by Elsa, The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and of course Santa Claus.

The production is seeking the following:

– Seven female dancers (for the newest addition The Civettes)

– Eight children (mature, effervescent, spirited and talented children, who dance, sing and take direction well.)

Audition Dates and Times:

Children Only: 11 a.m. Aug. 12.

Civettes Only: 3 p.m. Aug. 13

Potential Callbacks: Aug. 18

Children should come prepared to sing a Christmas song that demonstrates their vocal ability and they should be prepared to learn a dance combination. YouTube/karaoke tracks are preferred. Phones may be used for music if you have the proper adapters to plug in. A cappella isn’t accepted.

The Civettes should come prepared to learn a dance combination.

Appropriate dance attire and shoes are recommended. Changing space is available.

Audition will take place at 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Rehearsals will begin in late August, with show dates Dec. 7-11, 15-16 and school shows dates Nov. 20-21.

For additional information, contact Stage Manager Jonathan at 910-738-4339 or email [email protected].