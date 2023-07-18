UNC Health Southeastern Patient Experience Manager Morgan Jones’ daughter, Moriah, pictured at left, was crowned Little Miss Lumbee, and UNC Health Southeastern Security Supervisor Gregory Jacobs’ granddaughter, Riley Dial, pictured at right, was named Junior Miss Lumbee, both by the Lumbee Regional Development Association.

A diverse group of UNC Health Southeastern teammates rode on a float sponsored by the health system for the Lumbee Homecoming Parade.

LUMBERTON — For several years, UNC Health Southeastern has co-sponsored the annual Lumbee Homecoming festivities to show its support for tribal members, the Pembroke community, as well as the health system’s teammates, providers and patients.

“We feel it is important to not only support Lumbee-affiliated events with our dollars, but to also have a presence at these events to outwardly show our support as well as continue to learn more about the culture and heritage of the Lumbee Tribe,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington.

Through the sponsorship, the health system entered and featured a diverse group of teammates on a float in the homecoming parade and entered two teams in the annual golf tournament.

Ellington, along with several other teammates, also participated in the Kiwanis of Pembroke’s 5K, part of the homecoming festivities.

This year, several individuals affiliated with UNC Health Southeastern, either as a teammate or family member, were selected to represent the tribe as ambassadors.

Senior Payroll Specialist Edith Jones was named Senior Ms. Lumbee by the Lumbee Tribe.

“It means so much to me to serve in this role for my people and that UNC Health Southeastern, where I have worked for 26 years, has supported me throughout my career not only as an employee but also as a Lumbee,” Edith Jones said.

The health system also has several previous ambassadors who are part of their current team.

Morgan Hunt Jones was crowned with the same title as her daughter, Little Miss Lumbee, 34 years ago. She has also held the titles of Junior Miss and Miss Lumbee. She and Moriah are also the first mother/daughter duo to both win Little Miss.

Laboratory Histology Technician Loria Freeman Blackburn is also a former Little Miss Lumbee. Pharmacist Erica Dellinger Atkinson, Pharm.D., was the first woman in history to win Little, Junior, Teen and Miss Lumbee.

“We are so proud that our teammates have such a rich history of being selected as Ambassadors by the Lumbee Tribe over the years,” added Ellington. “It speaks to the high caliber of our employees and their ongoing commitment to providing compassionate health care for individuals of all backgrounds throughout our region.”

In addition to Lumbee Homecoming, UNC Health Southeastern has provided support for the Lumbee Tribe’s annual Powwow events as well as tribal events at UNC Pembroke and through the Pembroke Chamber of Commerce.

“We want this community of people to know that we care about them and their heritage as we work to expand our knowledge of those for whom we care and work alongside,” added Ellington.

Caption: UNC Health Southeastern Senior Payroll Specialist Edith Jones was named Senior Ms. Lumbee by the Lumbee Tribe. (Photo credit: Facebook: Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina)

