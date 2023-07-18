Friends open Friend Zone as local gathering spot

One of the menu items, a customized banana split topped with cherries, whip cream, candy, sprinkles, and chocolate syrup.

ST. PAULS—Two sisters and a best friend worked together to open an ice cream shop, The Friend Zone, in the small town of St. Pauls.

The Friend Zone was created to provide a positive spot for residents to sit and chat with family and friends.

A year ago, Jessica Dean and Skyler Locklear discussed possibility running a business together. Dean who has a fishing and bait shop, wanted to give back to their community with Locklear.

Locklear has a skills in baking and wanted to put it to use. They would soon invite Locklear’s sister Jasmine to the plan.

Dean is a former educator and both the Locklear sisters are currently teachers. They all have full-time jobs and plan to keep the shop running yearlong.

“We wanted to give something back to the community, to give them something nice to enjoy too. Many of the shops closed indoor seating during COVID-19 and never opened indoor seating again,” Dean said. “A lot of the shops here close before 6 p.m. and we wanted the community to have a place to relax after 6 p.m.”

July 8 was the grand opening of the small ice cream shop. It was a sunny day with a line of customers waiting outside before the doors were opened. Everything felt perfect to the three ladies excited about sharing their positivity with the community. Dean said she saw a few former students at the opening.

“We had a ribbon cutting planned for noon but there was so many people outside that we were busy. We started to serve them immediately and forgot all about the ribbon cutting.”

The three ladies were able to finish the shop with the support of the town. Many of their friends, families and students visited the shop in support of its opening. In St. Pauls, “the little town with the big heart,” would support the new shop and its owners.

The three said the community helped share information about their new shop. The three ladies passed out flowers to let the community know they were opening. On social media, the St. Pauls’ Chamber of Commerce and Southern Spice Fusion announced their opening.

The Friend Zone plans to transition to coffee, pastries and cake in the fall. The shop will still offer ice cream in the fall and winter. July is national ice cream month and the three ladies plan to offer special discounts for the rest of July. They are planning “Milkshake Monday,” Two Scope Tuesday” and more in the future.

“We couldn’t have done this without our community. Their support has helped us so much to make this possible,” Dean and Locklear said.

The shop is at 115A S. Second St., across from the police department.

Anayah Peterson is a reporter for the Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected].