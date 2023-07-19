MAXTON- CSX Transportation schedules a series of railroad closures inside and outside of Maxton’s city limits for a resurfacing job on its railways.
Inside City Limits of Maxton
Fifth Street on July 24
NC 71 – Patterson Street on July 25
McNair Street – Maxton on July 25
Airport Road- Maxton on July 27
Outside City Limits
Deep Branch Road on July 24
Rocky Ford Road – Maxton on July 27
Airport Road and Rocky Ford Road will not be closed at the same time. All crossings are expected to be closed for three days, with the exception of Airport Road and Rocky Ford Road.
Reach Anayah Peterson at [email protected]