MAXTON- CSX Transportation schedules a series of railroad closures inside and outside of Maxton’s city limits for a resurfacing job on its railways.

Inside City Limits of Maxton

Fifth Street on July 24

NC 71 – Patterson Street on July 25

McNair Street – Maxton on July 25

Airport Road- Maxton on July 27

Outside City Limits

Deep Branch Road on July 24

Rocky Ford Road – Maxton on July 27

Airport Road and Rocky Ford Road will not be closed at the same time. All crossings are expected to be closed for three days, with the exception of Airport Road and Rocky Ford Road.

