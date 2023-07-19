MAXTON — Rescheduling the town’s fireworks show, the Maxton board of commissioners reached an unanimous decision to move the event to the evening of the Collard Festival with subjection to the firework company.

The commissioners approved the new date after receiving several recommendations from the recreation committee.

Jamie Smith, a member of the recreation committee, spoke for the committee. She said they recommended the board to have the firework showing during the weekend of Labor day or the Collard Festival.

“The Collard Festival would be a good choice for the firework show because the weather is cooler around that time,” Smith said.

Commissioner Paul McDowell said he recommended the Collard Festival because many people in and outside of the town come to the event. The collard festival typically draws thousands to Beachum Park in Maxton.

“A lot of people from all around come to attend the Collard Festival. It would draw people to stay at the festival in the evening time,” McDowell said.

Attorney Timothy Snead said he was concern about changing the date for the fireworks show and asked f the change would affect the company they use for the fireworks. The committee was confident that they would be able to change the date with no issues at all.

Smith encourages the community to come out and support them by attending their meetings and volunteering when possible.

