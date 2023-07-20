LUMBERTON – The raw heat outdoors has become a common topic of conversation these days for residents trying to cool their heels in Lumberton and around Robeson County.

It’s just plain hot in these parts.

Temperatures today are expected to remain in the lower 90s until around 6 p.m., before first dipping into the upper 80s.

And that’s still hot weather.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the temperature was 89 at the Lumberton Regional Airport.

That can be concerning for the homeless, the destitute and those senior citizens who may not have access to air conditioning or fans.

Reid Hawkins, a meteorologist with the Wilmington office of the National Weather Service, said the temperatures in Lumberton will creep up a couple more degrees over the course of Thursday, although cloud coverage from a system moving in could keep it from getting any higher than the low 90s.

“Pretty hot tomorrow. Around the mid-90s in Robeson County,” Hawkins said. “A front will be moving down and stalling over the area. Temperatures will drop to 90 on Saturday with a degree or two warmer on Sunday.”

With the relative humidity hovering around 60%, Hawkins said, the temperatures will feel more like the low 100s later today. Tomorrow’s heat index is expected to rise to about 104, which is approaching heat advisory criteria.

Heat advisory is issued once the heat index reaches 105.

Monday’s temperature should be around 89, Hawkins reported, before creeping back up into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Robesonian called around to see what is available in the area to give individuals some respite from the oppressive heat.

Emily Jones, public information officer for Robeson County, checked with Stephanie Chavis to see if such resources as cooling stations or shelters are open with the high temperatures in mind.

Chavis is the county’s Emergency Management director.

Jones reported that there are no such resources in the county at this time. Jones said Chavis also told her that she was unaware of any available cooling stations in the surrounding municipalities.

Holt Moore, the attorney for the city of Lumberton, said, “We, with the city, do not have anything like that.”

David Richardson, the executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, said what his organization has been doing is providing assistance to older adults from the Operation Fan and Heat Relief program. However, at this point, he added, “We’ve exhausted the fans we have.

“We’ve also been able to do some window air-conditioning units for older adults, as well. At this time,” he noted, “I’m not sure if we have any funding for that. That is what we’re doing for older adults.”

The Council of Governments does this program every year once the funding becomes available, which is usually in May.

“By the time we get to June,” he said, “the majority of the fans we receive and the funding we have is used up for the year. When we’re able to start doing more fans, more air conditioning, it’s usually May or June the following year. We do the program as long as the funding lasts. Once it runs out, you have to wait.”

The fan program operates on around $600 annually, he said. As for the air conditioning units, that supportive money comes from whatever is leftover from such Council of Governments services as transportation, in-home aid and Meals on Wheels.

The Lumberton Christian Care Center, at 220 E. 2nd St., does not provide services during the heat. But Floyd Locklear, who is president of the agency’s board, said Thursday that they open their doors at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for individuals to come in and receive a meal. Feeding begins at 10:30 and ends at 11:30.

“Individuals are welcome to hang out in the dining room until we stop feeding at 11:30,” he said.

During extreme heat, Locklear added, residents who are not looking for a job are able to remain inside the center and hang out in the TV room.

Robeson Church and Community Center, 600 W. 5th St., in Lumberton, offers showers from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. So, in this case, a cold shower would be available to those who feel like they’re melting from the heat.

In this part of the country, the first couple of weeks of July have been the hottest on average through the course of a year. “I think we’re there, pretty close,” Hawkins said. “It all depends on patterns and other stuff.

“It stays warm all the way through August,” he said. “Maybe we’ll be seeing some cooling down in September, but we’ll still see 90s through October.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].