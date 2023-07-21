THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the Chernobyl tragedy during a memorial ceremony in Chernobyl, Ukraine on April 26. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia.

Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the Chernobyl tragedy during a memorial ceremony in Chernobyl, Ukraine on April 26. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia.

Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: “A solid carload of hogs raised in Robeson County will be loaded at Buie tomorrow afternoon, and will be shipped from there to Richmond, Va., where they will be sold by their owner, Mr. H. B. Ashley Jr., who lives near Buje. This is the third solid car to be shipped from Robeson County, two others having been shipped in the early spring. Mr. Ashley owned several hogs in the first shipment and was very well pleased with the price received. Mr. O.O. Dukes, county farm demonstrator, will have charge of the loading and all farmers interested in the raising of hogs are invited to be present and see just what steps are necessary for proper shipment. Source: Robesonian, July 23, 1923.

5 Years Ago: “Southside students to dress in uniforms. ROWLAND — When Southside-Ashpole Elementary’s students return for the 2018-19 school year they will be in a new school district, have a new principal and being wearing new uniforms. “I am an ardent proponent of school uniforms. Not only are they essential to establishing a positive school culture, but also fosters an environment of teamwork and Collaboration,” said Bruce Major, the school’s new principal. Source: Robesonian, July 22, 2018.

1 Year Ago: “PSRC high school administrators hear vision for career, tech center. Public Schools of Robeson County high school administrators had the opportunity to discuss with other district leaders on Wednesday what the Robeson County Career and Technology Education Center might look like.” Source: Robesonian, July 20, 2022.

North Carolina History

On July 23, 1840, John Hyman, the first African American to represent North Carolina in the United States Congress, was born into slavery in Warren County.

Though eventually sold away from his family and sent to Alabama, Hyman made his way back home at the close of the Civil War. With an aptitude for public speaking and politicking, he became a delegate to the second state Freedman’s Convention in 1866, to the first Republican state convention in 1867 and to the state Constitutional Convention in 1868. In that same year, he started the first of the several terms he would serve in the state senate.

Hyman was defeated in his first run for Congress in 1872. Two years later he was elected, but he failed to obtain his party’s nomination in 1876. During his single term in Washington, Hyman supported legislation to secure and protect civil rights, especially suffrage privileges.

After leaving public life, Hyman returned to Warrenton where he farmed and operated a grocery store. He was constantly in debt and was forced to sell all his real estate in 1878. Around 1880, Hyman left North Carolina for Washington, D.C., where he worked as an assistant mail clerk until his death in 1891 at the age of 51.

Nation and World History

On April 22, 2000, in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seized Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’ home in Miami; Elian was reunited with his father at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

On April 23, 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)

On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere. (Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.)

On April 29, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau (DAH’-khow) concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz (DUHR’-nihtz) president.