PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina recently hosted a delegation of officers from the German Navy.

The team spent two days experiencing and learning about the rich tribal history and culture of the Lumbee people.

The officers are stationed in Washington, D.C., and work in tandem with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

The connection with the Lumbee people followed a meeting with Lumbee tribal member and US Naval Command Information Officer Robert Deese, who organized a presentation for National Native American Heritage Month.

After Kevin Melvin, Lumbee tribal historic preservation officer, presented to the team, the German Navy delegates planned a visit to the home of our Lumbee people.

The visit started with dinner at Fuller’s BBQ and a gift exchange. The officers and their families were given traditional baskets created by Cindy Locklear. The baskets were filled with prayer ties created by Melvin and his family. The families of the officers presented Melvin with a basket filled with German sweets and German Navy items.

During their stay, the German officers and their families visited Town Creek Indian Mound, near Mt. Gilead. While there, the delegates learned about the life and social structures of American Indians in this area that thrived well before pre-colonial history.

Later that afternoon, the delegates spent the afternoon canoeing down the Lumbee River. The tour started at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. As an integral part of the identity of the Lumbee Tribe, exploring the Lumbee River gave the visitors an insight into the river with which the Lumbee are strongly culturally intertwined.

