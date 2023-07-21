FAIRMONT – Amid a spurt of retail growth, the Robeson County town of Fairmont is borrowing the format from television’s long-running “Shark Tank” at its next quarterly town issue forum.

That’s the American business reality television program where entrepreneurs make business presentations from their start-ups to a panel of five investors. Those venture capitalists, who serve as judges, must then decide whether or not to invest in the entrepreneurs’ companies.

Or, as Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp put it in his July 16 weekly email: “Where business entrepreneurs present ideas to a panel of pros and get acceptance, rejection or potential financial help.”

The forum, as Kemp said in his newsletter, “will be different and very unique and creative.” It also, he added, will be run as a more uplifting version of the TV show that can get a bit snarky at times.

The name “Tornado Tank” — which borrows the Fairmont High School mascot “Golden Tornadoes” in combination with television’s “Shark Tank” — welcomes and encourages any business entrepreneur to attend the event and offer potential ideas for a new business.

“It’s just to put some energy behind some ideas to help people incubate businesses,” Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said Friday. “There’s been a lot of interest in Fairmont, and I think with the potential growth we have, there’s a lot of interest there.”

Kemp says he has seen the most growth in his town over the last 1 1/2 years “since tobacco packed up its bags in Fairmont.”

Five businesses have opened up in the downtown area since March, Chestnut said, with probably another four to six expected to open up before Christmas.

Those establishments include Alpha Elite, a business that trains young boys and girls to become cheerleaders, a new Mexican restaurant and an outdoor restaurant formatted in a structure that was part of another building that had collapsed.

The mayor attributed this growth to Chestnut, his town manager; a very agreeable and consolidated town board; and the fact that he’s a self-described “very progressive and aggressive leader. You have to have those three components in a small community,” he said. “There is another factor. By sheer fortune, we have had business people come into the picture.”

According to Kemp, three potential new businesses — which include a meat processing operation — have a combined projection of bringing in more than 200 jobs to Fairmont.

Town leaders are hoping to continue on that path to prosperity.

The “Tornado” aspect of Tuesday’s forum’s name comes from the nickname of the Fairmont High School sports teams – the Golden Tornadoes.

Following the entrepreneurs’ spiel, audience members will offer constructive suggestions and comments. Just like on “Shark Tank.”

“The result,” Kemp said, “may be new and creative Fairmont businesses.”

People are invited to bring their ideas to the meeting.

According to Kemp, business professionals and small business experts will be in attendance for advice, as well.

“I am anticipating a number of fence sitters who want to open a business and may be just on the edge of doing that,” he said. “Maybe, they’ll be getting a little push. That is what this activity is designed for. We’ll have members of my job team there. I’m anticipating a lot of interest from people who may want to open up a business, and hoping to get some positive advice on how to do that and how to be successful.”

This twist in new business creation is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, 207 South Main St., in downtown Fairmont.

“Great ideas … great minds,” reads a poster for Fairmont’s “Tornado Tank.” “All working together to make Fairmont a better place.”

