Daisy, the Pet of the Week, is a spayed 3-year-old black and white Labrador-Great Dane mix. She is very energetic and loving, loves children and attention. She loves her rope toys and is house trained and treat addicted. She is up to date on all her vaccines. She is a big ol’ goof ball. For information on adopting Daisy, contact the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., Lumberton, 910-738-8282.