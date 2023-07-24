MAYPORT, Florida — Fireman Junior Gallegos, a native of Red Springs, North Carolina, is serving aboard USS Jason Dunham, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.

Gallegos, a 2022 graduate of Red Springs High School, joined the Navy one year ago.

“I wanted to help my family and make a career,” Gallegos said. “I also wanted to continue my education by going to college and getting my electrical license.”

Today, Gallegos relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Red Springs to succeed in the military.

“My family taught me respect, honor and discipline,” Gallegos said. “These traits have helped me succeed on both a personal and professional level.”

These lessons have helped Gallegos while serving in the Navy.

Jason Dunham is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Jason Dunham. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Gallegos is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to National Defense because they protect the seas and trade routes worldwide,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud I was able to help the ship get certified in damage control aspects and with engineering certifications,” Gallegos said. “This is my first year going through inspections on board the ship, and it’s been a great experience to learn my job as a fireman.”

As Gallegos and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy means providing safety to Americans,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos said he is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my recruiter and leadership for all their support and guidance,” Gallegos said.

