PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Melvin highlights his experience with teaching the Navy German Officers as a friendly and great experience. The delegation included a float trip in a canoe along the Lumbee River a trip to Town Creek Indian Mound near Mt. Gilead.

The German Navy Officers came to North Carolina on July 1, to learn about the rich history and culture of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. The trip was followed from a presentation with US Naval Command Information Officer Robert Deese and Melvin in Washington, D.C. The Navy German Officers from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) were interested in coming down to the South to learn more about the tribe and community in person.

Melvin said he really like taking them out to Fuller’s Old Fashioned BBQ.

“It was a lot of food that they have never tried before from chitins to other southern style foods.” He said it was great to see that they were so open to trying new things.

The parties involved had a gift exchange. The officers and their families were gifted traditional gift baskets created by local Cindy Locklear. Melvin and his family helped fill the baskets with prayer ties. The families of the officers presented Melvin with a goodie basket of his own.

“I was gifted a basket from the officers filled with German sweets and German Navy items. the sweets were so delicious and I am still snacking on some of the sweet gummy bears they gave me from Germany,” Melvin said.

The opportunity of the delegation allowed the officers to learn about the fundamental importance of the river’s identity to the tribe. It gave them insight on how the river’s impacts in the past and present.

The officers were excited about the trip.“I learned just as much information from them as they learned from us.”

Melvin said it was a good experience for for everyone involved. The officers were invited to join Lumbee Homecoming but could not participate due to their conflicting schedule. They plan on trying to attend the Fall Powwow in late September.

