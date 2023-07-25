LUMBERTON — Judge Linda Bruening annouced the three winners of the En Plein Air Exhibition at Robeson Art Guild with a few honorable mentions. The exhibition is open to the public from July 13 to Sept. 9.

Bruening is a well known oil painter in the area. Her passion for art and nature began at a young age when she was in Iowa. She earned a Bachelor of Art Education (BAE) degree from Wichita State University and spent several years in Virginia teaching high school art students.

She has studied with Kate Worn, Maggie Siner, Chris Groves and Barbara Jaenicke. A few of them have focused on some type of oil and nature-like art style.

“It’s always an excitement and a joy for an artist when someone appreciates your work. Even if you don’t get a ribbon, just sit back and appreciate it,” Bruening said.

Judge’s Awards

First place — Nila Chamberlain for Le Dèzin En Plein Air

Second place — Charlotte Thompson for Rest and Reflect

Third place — Jim Tripp for Lace and Queen Ann’s Lace

Honorable Mentions

Linda Price for Down by the River

Lu Lewis for The Sounds of Nature

Kay Bradsher for Summer in the Lumber

Bruening reviewed 19 entries for the exhibition one day before the Opening Reception. Each artwork was judged blind and the pieces were identified by number only. Some artists have submitted more than one piece to be reviewed at the exhibition.

“Remember the fact that artists don’t stop learning, they continue to learn more from their work and the better they get, the more involved they become. They find their own style, their own way of working, and it just kind of multiplies from there,” Bruening said.

The judge would like for artist to focus on presentation. She said they need to be aware of professional presentation.

Comments made on individually pieces can be found on robesonartguild.org. The Robeson Art Guild invites the public to come view the exhibit in person at 109 W. 9th Street, Lumberton.

Anayah Peterson is a reporter for the Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected].