John Oxendine with the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. and Cory Brewington of the Coharie Tribe shovel dirt before an excavation began at Fort Fisher on Monday.

PEMBROKE — Yesterday the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. participated in an Acknowledgement Gathering at Fort Fisher in Wilmington along with tribal members of the Coharie and the Sappony Tribe and other descendants and groups that were forced to work at the fort during the Civil War.

The event was hosted by Michelle Lanier, Director, of the N.C. Division of State Historic Sites. The gathering was a time of reflection of the contributions of our ancestors before the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources began an archaeological excavation of an air strip in the area of the original fort.

Lumbee Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Melvin spoke during the Acknowledgement Gathering ceremony along with Sean Palmer, member of the North Carolina Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission from the national park services.

“We are not here joyfully because of the violence that happened here, but we are here joyfully because of the power of coming together,”Lanier said.

They were standing in a World War II airstrip. Ft. Fisher’s land face ran from the Cape Fear River to the Atlantic Ocean. During the war, the U.S. Army bulldozed an airstrip through the seventh, eighth ninth traverses of the fort.

The excavator’s ground penetrating radar shows remnants of ammunition , magazines, bomb proofs and tunnels. The project is also driven by a pre-construction need of compliance archaeology. The plan is is to restore the seventh, eighth and ninth traverses with the gun emplacements.

“Today we honor ancestors, we honor the work that is being done by all of you to go back and fetch our heritages and our histories and our cultures,” Palmer said.

The project is part of a new $25 million visitors center, which is expected to be completed by next summer and will replace the old visitors center which was built in 1965. The new Fort Fisher Visitors center will triple the size of the center. The excavation is expected to take two weeks.

