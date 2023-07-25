SHANNON – Investigators and SWAT team operators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two homicide suspects after a standoff that lasted several hours on Sunday.

Trysten Jacoby Tyler, 21, of Lumberton, and Kayla Antionette Chavis, 36, of Shannon, were charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to authorities.

The arrests, the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page, are related to the death of Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, of Hope Mills.

Investigators were following up on leads, the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said, when they located Tyler and Chavis.

The two are in custody without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Upon arriving on the scene, Chavis fled into a residence on the 11000 block of Rennert Road, the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. At that time, investigators confirmed that Tyler also was inside the house.

During the standoff, authorities said, Tyler and Chavis refused to exit the house that also was occupied by two juveniles. The juveniles exited the residence during the standoff.

After three hours of attempted negotiations, the suspects refused to comply and surrender to officers, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The refusal to surrender led to the deployment of a gas agent into the residence, forcing Tyler and Chavis to surrender without further incident,” the Facebook post stated.

At roughly 12:45 a.m. Friday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 300 block of Erika Road in St. Pauls in reference to an individual being shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Thomas was found deceased.

The investigation determined that the homicide occurred in the 100 block of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge.

The investigation remains active, and more charges and arrests are said to be likely.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force; and Lumberton Police Department assisted with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.