Maurice Thompson, left, owns The Picnic outdoor restaurant in Fairmont and plans to open several other businesses in the downtown district. Seated next to him is town Commissioner J.J. McCree, who also serves on the town’s J.O.B.S. Team.

FAIRMONT – No one walked away with a cool $1 million from a stake in their proposed business, but the budding entrepreneurs did receive advice from experts in their field on Tuesday night in Fairmont.

The town held its first business idea forum – called Tornado Tank and loosely patterned after television’s “Shark Tank” – at the downtown Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center. An overall 21 people were in attendance, including professionals Beth Wilkerson, who is in the job creation business as the executive director of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Thomas Entrepreneurship HUB, and 26-year Army veteran George Hogan, the founder and chairman of the board of Fayetteville’s ALB3 Consulting, Research & Management LLC.

Hogan is on the town’s J.O.B.S. Team, which stands for Job Opportunities and Business Support. Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp established the team.

Hogan is a Vietnam veteran and cancer survivor of Agent Orange.

A third expert, Jennifer Holcomb, who works with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, said her organization had small business advisors who would be available to those intending to grow a company. She said her particular role with the state organization is very narrow focused, working with local manufacturers, distribution and warehouse clients in a 10-county region to help them “stand their business.”

Three audience members pitched their business plans for the town that is trying to recover from years of economic development decline following the fall of the tobacco industry, and another three sought advice from current stagnation with their business plans.

Those potential and current business owners included:

– Rikeba Floyd, 24, of Orrum, who has notions of opening a sweets and bakery shop on Main Street.

– Dachia Thompson, 36, of Parkton, who is looking to open a nursing camp. She came to the meeting in hopes of receiving assistance in finding a building for her business.

– Maurice Townsend, 31, of Fairmont, and one whom Town Manager Jerome Chestnut calls one of the bright spots among the business leaders in town. A real estate agent in the Carolinas, he currently owns the outdoor fast-food restaurant The Picnic on Thompson Street, which he opened in late January. He plans to establish several more businesses in town in a half-dozen downtown vacant buildings that he purchased. Those include a pizza-by-the-slice and/or sub shop, a small country buffet, the seafood restaurant Rolling Boil and a fish market right next door.

“He’s carved out something no one else has ever done — individual sliced pizza,” Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp said of Townsend’s plans for Fairmont.

As Chestnut told his listeners, “Downtown is our goldmine.”

However, at this time, many of the buildings that stand along the downtown district are empty and in dire need of renovation.

Wilkerson told the crowd that funding through grants are available, but are “few and far between” for startups.

“There are some,” she said. “If anybody says there are no grants, don’t believe never, ever, when it comes to businesses. There are some out there, but they are hard to get for small businesses, especially startups. They want to know that you have a history. That you have shown you can be successful. That you can sustain that program or effort that you’re going to put into after you get the grant money.”

Unlike loans and credit cards, grants do not need to be repaid.

“Free money for starting a business can be rather an attractive prospect to entrepreneurs, many of whom struggle with getting their businesses off the ground,” Hogan’s limited liability company states online.

For 10 years, Hogan said during the meeting, he taught organizations as a college professor.

“The founder of an organization,” he said, “is more important than the president and the CEO. The founder appoints everybody else in the organization, if that person is the original founder.”

Starting from the ground floor, he went on to ask how many of the entrepreneurs surrounding him in the assembly room had a business plan.

Only one hand shot up.

“The business plan is very hard to do. It’s not simple,” said Hogan. “The first thing you should have in your business plan is a vision statement. … They are designed to send a message. That’s one of the first things that you should write.

“If you’re going to do a hamburger shack,” he continued, “make it a durn good hamburger shack. Don’t worry about McDonald’s, OK? Make your hamburger shack the best shack in town and put it in your vision statement. That can become your vision statement.”

Entrepreneurs should also have a mission, goals, objectives and core values, which keep you in line, Hogan advised.

All of those, he said, are the ingredients that are going to help a business owner form their corporate culture. And that, he explained, is the way in which a business operates.

“When you set up your business,” he said, “what is unique about your business?”

“Vision and mission,” he said, “those are going to guide you way down the road and keep you on track when you write or when you perform in your business after you stand it up.”

“What are you trying to achieve with your burger shack?” he asked rhetorically. “What are you trying to do?”

According to Hogan, those are the steps that serve as the foundation of writing a business plan.

He offered to help the room’s potential business owners, free of charge, with their business grants: “It may take you a year to do it. It may take you two years to write your business plan. But don’t give up on it. Get it done. Because it’s going to bring rewards to your business. If you decide to sell, that business plan is going to help you sell. If you’re going to pass it on to a relative, it’s going to help them run that business. So it’s very important that you write that business plan, and I’m here to help you.”

Kemp said a second Tornado Tank will take place the last Tuesday in October — Oct. 31.

