LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College announced Wednesday that it has partnered with TimelyCare. Beginning this fall, the college will offer students free and equitable access to mental health support and medical care through TimelyCare. This resource will also be extended to all full-time and part-time employees at RCC.

“We are excited to offer this program to our students, as well as our faculty and staff,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “We felt we needed to fill in this gap for our students who may not have access to health insurance. This partnership will provide access to free doctors’ appointments as well as mental health resources, all 100% confidential, and at no cost to our students.”

TimelyCare serves as a 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources with a mission of improving student well-being, engagement, and retention.

By simply using their phones, students at Robeson Community College will be able to select a wide-range of menu options through the virtual care of licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states at no cost and without the hassle of traditional insurance.

Resources available through TimelyCare include:

– On-demand and appointment based medical care

– On-demand mental health and emotional support (TalkNow)

– Appointment-based mental health counseling (up to 6 sessions each academic year)

– Psychiatric support

– Care navigation

– Peer support community

– Digital self-care content

This partnership between Robeson Community College and TimelyCare will help to empower both employees and staff. The program will have numerous benefits including convenient 24/7 care, reduced wait times, a diverse provider network, and helps to deliver peace of mind.

“In a time such as this, when we are coming out of COVID, the mental health needs and physical needs of our students is just as important as their academic needs,” Singler said. “There is no special enrollment, once a student is fully registered for a class with Robeson Community College, they will be notified via email with their access code for TimleyCare, and at that time they can begin to utilize the services available.”

TimelyCare will be available for curriculum and continuing education students whose classes meet on a regular basis throughout the semester.

“It has been shown that nationally, more than 40% of mental health care visits through TimelyCare occur after regular business hours or on weekends,” Singler stated. “This service will help to provided peace of mind, TimelyCare is a safe, secure, URAC-accredited and HIPPA-compliant platform that follows campus-specific protocols to facilitate care coordination and follow-up to ensure continuity of care.”

“Also, typically students may have to wait for appointments to speak with counselors on campus, but with TimelyCare, a provider can be available in five minutes or less,” Singler added. “It just made sense for RCC to provide this benefit for our students, especially at a time when student mental health is a top concern across the country.”

A recent report by Gallup and Lumina Foundation found that 69% of undergraduate students and 55% of associate degree students considered stopping out of school due to personal mental health reason in the last six months. Three out of four students using TimelyCare reported mental health improvements, including 100% of those presenting as a potential suicide risk.

“There is no greater priority than the health and safety of our students. TimelyCare’s ease of use, convenience and 24/7 availability make it easier than ever for our students to get on-demand support,” said Singler. “TimelyCare enhances campus resources by increasing access to healthcare more readily available to students when they need it, limiting the spread of illness, reducing the stigma of mental health issues, and granting peace of mind to students and their families.”

TimelyCare’s diverse and culturally responsive provider network can also offer professionals who speak multiple languages and offers translation services to support more than 240 languages. For more information on the program, please contact Kim Jacobs in the RCC Career and Counseling Office at 910-272-3353 or [email protected].

About Robeson Community College

Robeson Community College is one of the premier community colleges in the State of North Carolina and exists to meet the educational and training needs of Robeson County and the surrounding areas. Located in Lumberton, NC, with locations in Pembroke, Fairmont, Maxton, Red Springs and the surrounding areas. Our mission is to provide opportunities for academic, technical, and life-long learning in a collaborative culture dedicated to inquiry, results, and excellence.

The college has over 80 programs of study leading to an associate degree, diploma or certificate as well as offers short-term, workforce development training opportunities that get students job-ready, which leads to long-term careers. Some of our signature programs include Mechatronics, Emergency Medical Science, Associate Degree Nursing, and Culinary Arts.

Being one of the most diverse community colleges in North Carolina, RCC attracts students from all over North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina and currently serves over 10,000 students annually through its curriculum and continuing education programs. More than 44% of our students are Native American, most of which are members of the State recognized “Lumbee Tribe.”

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyCare includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care resources. Visit timelycare.com to learn how TimelyCare is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Contact her via email at [email protected] .