PET OF THE WEEK

LUMBERTON — Meet Annika. She was surrendered to the local animal shelter when her owner passed away. This gorgeous girl is 2 years old. She is a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix. She is up to date on all vaccines and is microchipped. She will be spayed before leaving us. She is heartworm positive, but she is scheduled to undergo treatment for that. She is wonderful with other dogs and cats. She just wants all of your love and attention. Her foster says she is crate trained and does well when left out in the house as well. Find out more about Annika at Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue in Lumberton. Call 910-740-6843 or send email to [email protected].