ROBESON COUNTY – The driver of a motor vehicle died Wednesday night after veering off the road and striking a tree, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The crash took place at about 11:35 p.m., according to published accounts.

No one answered the phone early Thursday evening for additional details at the Lumberton and Fayetteville offices for the State Highway Patrol.

The car was traveling westward on Pearsall Road, authorities stated in published accounts, when it went off the right side of the road and hit the tree.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at UNC Southeastern Health in Lumberton, the State Highway Patrol said in the reports.

The driver will not be identified until the family has been notified.

No other details were available on Thursday night.

