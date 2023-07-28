LUMBERTON — The National Hurricane Center was tracking three storms in the Atlantic, all with some chance of developing into hurricanes — although none pose a serious threat to the United States mainland.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center sent the following information to news outlets on Friday afternoon:

“1. Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical [atmospheric] wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward to northwestward at about 15 mph.”

Still, even if the storm made a beeline for the North Carolina coast, on Friday evening it was slowly churning in the mid-Atlantic, about 2,700 miles out.

Forecasts said the yet unnamed storm has a 20% chance of forming into a hurricane through the next couple of days. However that chance rises to 60% during the next seven days.

2. Southwestern Atlantic: “Satellite, surface and radar data show that a weak area of low pressure has moved just inland near the Florida/Georgia border. This system is forecast to move north-northwestward over inland portions of eastern Georgia through (Friday night), and no additional development is expected. The disturbance could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of northeastern Florida, eastern Georgia, and eastern South Carolina during the next day or so.”

Forecasters said the chance the system may form into a hurricane during the next couple of days was “0%”.

3. Southwestern Caribbean Sea: “A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and portions of Central America are associated with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located near the eastern coast of Central America. This system [was] forecast to move westward over Central America [Friday night], and significant development is not anticipated. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Nicaragua and Honduras during the next day or so.”

Forecasters said the chance of a hurricane forming through the next seven days was “low, 10%.”

Hot enough for ya?

While hurricane watchers keep an eye on the eastern U.S., others are watching weather patterns developing in the West and Midwest.

Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch and have been since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous heat engulfed much of the eastern half of the United States Friday as extreme temperatures spread from the Midwest into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic where some residents saw the hottest temperatures of the year.

On top of the heat, severe thunderstorms were forecast for multiple regions of the country. There are forecasts with flash flood warnings for Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, west to the Middle Missouri Valley through Saturday morning. There are severe thunderstorm warnings with a chance of quarter-sized hail Friday night for the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Tornado watches are posted in Wisconsin and New Hampshire, in addition to the heat advisories and potential for severe storms.

In Robeson County

Locally, Robeson County residents could expect much of the same — a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m. today (Saturday) with a high near 90.

Saturday night temperatures are expected to fall to around 76 with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

On Sunday, the NWS forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Once the storm clouds move out, residents should expect sunny skies and scorching temperatures near 95 in the greater Robeson County area. Forecasters said adding the humidity to the mix hikes the heat index values as high as 103 degrees.

Sunday night showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. are expected to cool things down to around 74.

The week ahead is forecast to bring hot days in the mid-to low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s.

Today’s record high for Robeson County was set in 1914 when the mercury rose to 101 degrees. Record highs through August were as low as 98 degrees (1999) and as high as 106 (2007).

Around the rest of the country the prediction for continued excessive heat comes as the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service declared July 2023 the hottest month on record this week.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, by deforestation and by certain agricultural practices, will lead to more and prolonged bouts of extreme weather.

On Thursday, heat and humidity in major cities along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, created a real feel above 100 degrees. Forecasters expect several records may break Friday with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit (5.5 to 8 degrees Celsius) above average.

The “dangerous” heat wave, as the National Weather Service called it, won’t subside until Sunday. But Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the service’s Weather Prediction Center, said the hottest temperatures will happen on Friday.

“By Sunday, the high temperature is going to be 86,” he said, “so that’s more typical weather you would expect in July.”

The Salvation Army in the Bronx was one of hundreds of cooling centers open in New York City to give people a respite from the scorching heat.

“It’s very hot every year. This year, it started last week, becoming very hot,” said Robert Ciriaco, a corps officer with The Salvation Army. “(It’s) very dangerous for people. Some people die. So that’s why we open to offer people (a place) to come to be comfortable.”

In the Southwest and southern Plains, oppressive temperatures have been a blanket for weeks. One meteorologist based in New Mexico called the prolonged period of temperatures over 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) unprecedented.

Due to the extreme heat, some of the nation’s large power grids and utilities are under stress, which could affect Americans’ ability to cool off.

In New York City, utility Con Edison sent out a text blast asking residents to be frugal with air conditioning to conserve electricity. Overtaxing an electrical grid can mean blackouts, which are not just an inconvenience, but can lead to equipment failures and major pollution as equipment restarts.

The country’s largest power grid, PJM Interconnection, declared a level one energy emergency alert for its 13-state grid on Wednesday, meaning the company had concerns about ability to provide enough electricity.

“PJM currently has enough generation to meet forecast demand, but operators continue to monitor the grid conditions for any changes,” said spokesperson Jeffrey Shields on Thursday.

PJM isn’t the only electrical grid to issue such an alert. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which mostly covers states in the Midwest and Northern Plains, issued a similar one Thursday.

The California Independent System Operator also issued an energy emergency alert for the evening on Wednesday, in part due to excess heat in Southern California, but that expired the same day. Anne Gonzales, a CAISO spokesperson, said they expect to be able to meet demand the next few days.

A spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which covers most of Texas, said they expect their grid will operate per usual during this latest blast of extreme weather across the country.

The dangerous heat peaks in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest Friday and Saturday before a cold front is expected to bring some relief Sunday and into next week.

Heat experts and environmental advocates said that these effects of the high temperatures will not be felt equally.

“The impacts of heat are highly inequitable,” said Ladd Keith, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona who studies heat policy and governance. He explained that people experiencing homelessness feel heat effects more than the housed, and low-income and communities of color are often hotter than more affluent and whiter neighborhoods.

“When we’re talking about how to keep people safe, we not only need to be thinking about the neighborhoods that are disproportionately warmer during these heat waves,” said Jeremy Hoffman, director of climate justice and impact at Groundwork USA, an environmental justice nonprofit. “But (also) the folks that can’t avoid being outside during these heat waves, people that rely on public transportation, people that work outside, and the extremely elderly that may be living in substandard housing without a lot of ventilation and air conditioning.”

Reach David Kennard by email at dkennard@robesonian.com. The Associated Press contributed to this story.