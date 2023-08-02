ALEXANDRIA, La. — Lumberton’s Dixie Angels softball team completed an undefeated run through the Dixie Softball World Series Tuesday to become World Series champions.

Lumberton defeated Florida 7-0 in the championship game at the tournament in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Previously in the tournament, Lumberton beat Georgia 12-2 on Saturday, defeated host Alexandria 6-2 and Florida 7-0 on Sunday and topped South Carolina 3-1 on Monday.

Dixie Softball’s Angels division is for girls age 10 and under.

Team members include Lacie Campbell, Sadie Smith, Taylor Stone, Lucy Connor, Brooke Fleury, Laci Lewis, Caroline Walton, Haven Sampson, Aydan Davis, Zyriannah Rogers, Brookes Baffaro and Khloe Carter. The team is coached by Chris Connor, Nick Baffaro and Amanda Smith.

