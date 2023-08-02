LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern was named one of 153 Great Community Hospitals by Becker’s Hospital Review. The list was released on the publication’s website on Friday, July 28.

“It is an honor to be recognized in this way by an outside agency,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington. “Serving this community is our highest priority as the only hospital located in Robeson County, and we appreciate being recognized for our continued efforts to bring our patients the most advanced technology and compassionate care possible, while contributing to the local economy through our workforce payroll and ongoing investments in our facilities.”

UNC Health Southeastern’s description in the listing reads: “This 452-bed system provides critical care services unique to the county. It provides open-heart care for patients in the region, saving residents from having to travel to larger cities in the state. It also offers interventional radiology, image-guided procedures and a growing vascular surgery program. In 2023, the system began offering intravascular lithotripsy care.”

In the release, Becker’s writes that, “Community hospitals are vital pieces of the overall healthcare system, expanding care access to patients who might otherwise need to travel great distances or face other barriers to care. While some of these hospitals serve large rural areas, others care for smaller suburban communities.”

“We are proud of this recognition for our local health care system and are inspired by its dedication to the important work of caring for our community,” said UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Chair Ron Roach. “The Foundation celebrates this national recognition and continues to work to strengthen UNC Health Southeastern as we strive continuously to meet the health care needs of those in our beloved community.”

To view the full list, visit https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/153-great-community-hospitals-2023.html?origin=BHRSUN&utm_source=BHRSUN&utm_medium=email&utm_content=newsletter&oly_enc_id=4578C8054934I7Y

Reach Amanda L. Crabtree, MPA-HA, by email at [email protected].