The Alley, an outdoor reservation spot for various events that can be book at 219 Elm St.

The Gallery, located to the far right side on 219 Elm. The Gallery has a variety of paintings and pottery for consumers to choose from.

The inside of Legal Grounds Coffee Shop with a few quick snack options on the side.

The inside of 219 Elm St with multiple doors leading to the several different shops inside.

LUMBERTON — A couple wanted to find a place within a community filled with love, passion and support. From the kindness of a local shop in downtown Lumberton, they were able to find a place to call home.

Gidget and Tommy Vickers, the owners of 219 Elm, held its grand opening on June 22. The shop holds four different stores within as a style of a community marketplace. Each shop has its own name and objective.

The shops are called Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, Gigi Vintage, Shane and Lee Books and The Gallery. In the shops, they are accepting many consignments and encourage the community to join. A coffee shop, a boutique-like shop for women to sell and buy name-brand clothing, a place to sell and buy books from and a place to buy and sell artwork from Lumberton’s local artists.

“We wanted to keep the names simple and fun for the shops. Legal Grounds Coffee Shop received its name from the various legal buildings that we have down the street,” Gidget said.

Gigi Vintage currently has scarves that are from Italy and France with a lovely set of a variety of antique jewelry. Some of the jewelry pieces have been maintained in there original boxes.

In The Gallery, there is a variety of different style paintings and pottery pieces. Some of the pieces are from members of the Robeson County Arts Council and the Robeson Art Guild.

“We wanted to be a part of the downtown revitalization and wanted to find a place that felt like a community,” Vickers said.

The Vickers were on their way to a wedding for one of their children when they needed to stop buy a shop to buy a shirt for Tommy Vickers. Washington’s Mens Store caught their eye and from there they met Mr. Washington. He welcomed them to Lumberton with open arms. His kindness would convince them to move to Lumberton.

The couple noticed an empty overgrown lot and empty store across the street from Washington’s shop. It would inspire them more after finding a place within walking distance of it.

“We wanted to create a place for the community to come together and strive in. Lumberton has a lot of art and a lot of talented artists,” Gidget Vickers said.

The shop has an indoor ad outdoor area that can be reserved for parties, weddings and events. The indoor space is called 1903. The open space outside located to the left of the shop is called The Alley. It is a part of the shop and can be booked for events starting on Sept. 1. The outdoor space was left empty from a shop that burned down a while ago. The back of the outdoor space has an adjoined walkway that leads to 1903.

Tommy Vickers explains that his wife does most of the design and organization and he helps out with building with their son. When building the shop, he said they like to recycle and refurbish as much as possible. The bar-top is made out of an old antique door from a friend.

“It’s all about imagination. You can’t look at it and say its horrible. You have to say what it can be,” Tommy Vickers said.

219 Elm has free Wi-Fi for customers to connect to. A grand opening for the Alley will be held on Sept. 1. The shop is opened Monday through Saturday and closes at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on other days. They are located at 219 North Elm St.

“We want to see more businesses and retail shops downtown,” Gidget Vickers said. “The town thrives when we work together as a community.”

Anayah Peterson is a reporter for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected].