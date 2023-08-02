Tazarie Butler, murdered on June 27, was making a name for himself in music business

Lumberton’s Tazarie Butler, also known by his stage name Lil Jbo, records “On da Road” in early June.

Tazarie Butler, left, who was murdered in June in Lumberton, and his mother, Shanna Lowery.

The late Lumberton rapper Tazarie Butler, center, and his two daughters, Chozen and Ahlani.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from its original version to reflect Chamberlain Oxendine’s surrender to authorities late Wednesday.

LUMBERTON — Tazarie Butler wanted to be a star.

He appeared to have the goods — the music, the lyrics and the right rap flow — to become one in the percussive-heavy hip-hop world. He already had been appearing in concerts along the East and West coasts.

Two years ago — at the age of 18 and while still a senior at Lumberton High School — the recorded a song with famed rapper Boosie, formerly known as Lil Boosie. Butler also had appeared on the veteran rapper 50 Cent’s podcast, “This is 50,” and filmed a video for the song “Wonderful Feeling” in New York’s Times Square. That was his first single that dropped this year.

Things were falling into place to continue elevating a life and career in the business.

June 27 changed all that.

“This didn’t have to happen,” his mother, Shanna Lowery, said.

Tazarie Emonte Butler, who went by the stage nickname of Lil Jbo, was murdered on that date in late June.

On Wednesday, his alleged killer surrendered to authorities.

Chamberlain Lee Oxendine, 26, turned himself into the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. The charge is in relation to Butler’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office had previously issued a warrant for Oxendine, who was said to be considered armed and dangerous on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Lowery, who was born and raised in Lumberton, and her three other children continue mourning the death of her eldest son. Like many who lose a close family member by homicide, she said she seeks justice for what looks to have been another unnecessary crime statistic in a city that has seen more than its share of shootings and murders.

“I had him at 16. Young mother, yeah,” Lowery said Tuesday afternoon from the offices of The Robesonian. “You could say we really grew up together. I was so protective of him. My mother had a drug addiction when I was younger. When I had him, I just felt I had to protect him.

“Just to think,” Lowery said, “that night I just couldn’t protect my baby, and that’s probably the worst feeling that a mother could feel.”

His sisters, she said, were devastated by their brother’s death. “He was very close to them,” added Lowery.

“I want to tell his story,” she said, “and not put the light on his (alleged) murderer. His (alleged) killer.”

Tazarie grew up on the south side of Lumberton. He had been a running back for the Lumberton High football team, but he tore his ACL — a major knee injury — during his junior year.

At that point, his focus would change from football and basketball to popular urban music.

“The musical talent, I think he got from God,” Lowery said. “But his tenacity and his heart and drive, he got from me.”

She described her son as “very talented,” and blessed with a humble spirit and beautiful heart.

A mama’s boy, she said: “We were very, very close. I always told him what’s right from wrong.”

“Zarie,” she still refers to him with fondness.

“He gave me a run for my money,” Lowery added with a smile. “He was a fast little boy. He was most energetic and the most funniest little boy.”

Her son had started rapping at the age of 15 or so. Locally, he performed at proms and birthday parties. She said he even had rapped during halftime at Lumberton High School football games.

“He loved that school,” she said of the site of Butler’s July 6 funeral.

Jeff Washington, Butler’s 39-year-old manager, music producer and CEO of 84 Ent Studio in Lumberton, said he had known the rapper all his life but had only started monitoring and mentoring him as a musician about four years ago.

“He had every tool. He was one of the best doing it,” he said of Butler in the rap field. “He had the looks, the talent. He worked very hard every day in the studio. He’d tell me, like on the way to a meeting, he’d tell me to stop at the studio to do a verse.”

Washington said he was close with Butler’s family, and that Tazarie had been like a nephew to him.

Lowery shared that he was a good father to his two children: Chozen, who is 1, and 9-month-old Ahlani. Another child is on the way.

“He was an excellent father. He loved his daughters,” Lowery said.

The young Lumberton rapper was reared in the Christian faith, according to the program that was distributed at his funeral.

“He was truly gifted and favored by God to do great works. It is our belief his relationship with God was essential to all his success,” the program states. “It was not surprising to see Tazarie in church on any given Sunday, worshiping and praising God for all his goodness and the mercies bestowed upon his life.”

The most important thing to him, his mother said, was giving back.

At his funeral, Lowery recalled, Lumberton City Councilman John Cantey presented the family with a posthumous proclamation from the city for Butler’s work with the youth. That included a back-to-school giveaway and series of mentoring events.

Over 1,200 people, she noted, had attended Butler’s funeral.

A brand new Lil Jbo song, “On da Road” — which also features his brother, Bruce Lawrence, and rap artist HCL GLO — has all the makings of a hit record with a strong, catchy hook.

Oxendine, the murder suspect who surrendered to authorities earlier this week, had worked with Butler in the past. They were like brothers, Lowery said.

Oxendine would sometimes serve as security during Butler’s shows, according to Lowery.

“He was someone my son trusted with his life,” she continued. “And that is important for people to know that this was someone he loved and cared about. I have multiple pictures of them together. I have my children’s location (on cell phones). So many times, I have checked my son’s location and he was over there with them (Oxendine and his brother).

But she now looks at the confined suspect with a different set of eyes.

“I have never in my history known a person so mean and cruel,” she said.

“My opinion — I can’t say facts — is kind of like, this took 31 days, and I kind of understand,” she said of the warrant issuance for Oxendine’s arrest. “They said they had to investigate. I understand that. This man was so confident he was going to beat this. It makes me wonder — what made him run?”

On June 27, at approximately 9:08 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Beam Road in Lumberton in reference to Butler being shot. Upon their arrival, the Sheriff’s Office said, Butler was found dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the probe.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910- 671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

“He graced the angels with his presence on June 27, 2023, in Lumberton, North Carolina,” Butler’s funeral program reads.

But Shanna Lowery said she has been unable to let it go. To find what victim’s families often call closure.

“I’m still grieving. I don’t get to sleep at night. It’s just hard. I don’t wish this on any person,” she said, her voice lowered as she speaks. “I’m not ready to say goodbye. I want to make sure he gets the justice he deserves. He was just so much more than that rapper.

“He was a star.”

Michael Futch can be reached at [email protected].