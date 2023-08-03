LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern received recognition in the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings as a high performing hospital in six adult procedures/conditions. They are: heart attack, heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pneumonia.

“While we are confident in the quality of care we provide to our patients every day, this type of national recognition helps to validate that our continued efforts are successful,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington. “Our teammates strive to provide the best care possible for our community and it is wonderful to see their contributions to better health honored in this way.”

According to U.S. News, “an overall rating of high performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition. … In 2023, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,300 hospitals to generate procedure and condition ratings.”

UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Roberts added, “Receiving such high marks for clinical care shows that our health system has quality at the forefront of all we do. The procedures and conditions for which we have been ranked represent some of our most critically ill patients, further validating our commitment to exceeding clinical standards.”

UNC Health Southeastern was the only hospital rated as high performing in several surrounding counties, including Bladen, Columbus and Scotland in North Carolina, and Dillon County in South Carolina, further contributing to the unique care that it provides to the region.

U.S. News also stated that, “The Best Hospitals procedures and conditions ratings show consumers how well their local hospitals stand up to scrutiny in those six procedures and conditions and the 14 others U.S. News rates.”

To learn more about UNC Health Southeastern’s ratings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/nc/southeastern-regional-medical-center-6360950.

Cape Fear, Hoke hospitals also earn recognition in U.S. News rankings

Fayetteville’s Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has also been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2023-2024 by U.S. News & World Report in seven different care areas, and Hoke Hospital was also recognized as High Performing for one specialty. Overall, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center ranked 17th in North Carolina.

The annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, now in their 34th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center was recognized as “High Performing” for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, and stroke. Hoke Hospital also received a “High Performing” rating for COPD.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition from U.S. News & World Report. Providing exceptional healthcare for all our patients has always been our top priority,” said Mike Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health. “Our team of caregivers is committed to the highest standards for quality and safety, and this recognition is a result of that commitment.”

For the 2023-2024 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated over 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties. In the 15 specialty areas, only 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.