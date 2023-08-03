LUMBERTON — Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Maxton man and charged him with first-degree murder from a shooting on July 26. He is the third suspect arrested in the homicide.

A fourth suspect, Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland, remains at large.

On Wednesday, Kinston D. Locklear was apprehended at a Lumberton residence, the Sheriff’s Office states on its Facebook page.

Besides the charge of first-degree murder, the Facebook post says, Locklear is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

The charges are in connection with the death of 21-year-old Kylon Locklear of Maxton.

Kinston Locklear is also charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

On July 26, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Freebird Lane in Maxton in reference to threats of weapon violations. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Kylon Locklear was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Scotland Health Care for treatment where he died from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators continue to look for a fourth suspect in relation to Kylon Locklear’s death.

Cummings, the 20-year-old suspect from Rowland, is wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

Cummings is also charged and wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cummings is considered armed and dangerous.

Previously, the suspect Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, surrendered to law enforcement and was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

Norton was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

On July 28, Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Jacobs also is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

He is being held with no bond.

The probe continues with the homicide case, which is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cummings or the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.