LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office states on its Facebook page that the murder suspect wanted in conjunction with the June 27 homicide of promising Lumberton rapper Tazarie Butler surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

Chamberlain Lee Oxendine, 26, of Lumberton, turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office to investigators. In relation to Butler’s death, Oxendine is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

On June 27, at roughly 9:08 p.m, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Beam Road in Lumberton in reference to Butler being shot. Upon their arrival, Butler was found dead.

“Let me be clear again about the bonding process,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is quoted as saying on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “We do not set bonds or control how they are changed or made. That decision is in the hands of a judicial official.”

Oxendine’s brother, Joshton Locklear, who is 22 and from Pembroke, also is alleged to have been on the scene of Butler’s murder in late June.

Locklear allegedly shot and killed two people, including a teen, at a birthday party for a 16-year-old on Jones Road in Pembroke on March 13, 2022. Two days later, sheriff’s deputies arrested him and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony conspiracy in connection with the deadly shooting.

Victim Randi Hunt, 20, died at the party; and 15-year-old victim Hezachi Oxendine died at the hospital as a result of injuries, authorities have said.

Locklear is reportedly out on an ankle monitor.

“I agree that there is something wrong in the system when homicide suspects are allowed to walk around with an ankle bracelet on and be out on bond,” Wilkins said on Facebook. “While I know bonds can’t be used as punishment, the fact that you are out of jail on a bond for another felony offense should speak for itself.”

Robeson County operates a pre-trial program with policies and procedures that are not under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office. An attorney can petition the court and ask their client to be looked at for pre-trial release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a defense attorney motions the court to release the defendant. A judge can allow or deny a release. A pre-trial release is court-ordered by a judge and is not done by the sheriff or the pre-trial staff. This information can be researched as a public record at the Robeson County Courthouse.

“I want to thank the detectives that have worked tirelessly on this case and have been very methodical in their handling of it,” the sheriff said on Facebook. “Despite close scrutiny and constant criticism, they have shown professionalism and determination to bring someone to justice.

“Our work isn’t a TV show,” he added. “This was true life with life-changing consequences, evidence had to be carefully examined and studied, and reports had to come in offering further evidence and proof of a homicide. In this case, it all has led to this arrest as the investigation continues.

“Our prayers continue for the family and friends of Mr. Butler,” he concluded.

The investigation is ongoing.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.