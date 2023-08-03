Educators share experiences with new curricula

LUMBERTON — Leading teachers from the Public Schools of Robeson County led discussions and professional development sessions on Eureka Math II and EL Education curricula at The Southeastern Agricultural Center this week.

A few of the lead teachers shared their experiences with peers and academic coaches in preparation of the 2023-2024 academic year.

“Helping lead EL and Eureka training allowed me to share my knowledge of the curricula. I was able to share personal experiences about how I overcame challenges while implementing the new curricula,” said Kayonna Clark, who teaches first grade at Pembroke Elementary School.

The school district moves to its second year of implementation of the EL Education K-8 Language Arts Curriculum and Eureka Math² (Eureka Math Squared for K-7 grades).

The professional development sessions this week were tailored to the district’s needs for kindergarten through eighth grade teachers based on their experiences and expertise with the implementation of the curricula.

Professional development sessions are a multi-year effort to ensure teachers, administrators, and academic coaches understand the curricula content and the reasoning behind how materials align with college- and career-ready standards.

This week’s training session allowed teachers an opportunity to hone their skills and collaboration efforts across the district. The collaboration for the teachers would provide educators an opportunity to meet others, share insights, create cohesive plans and work together effectively with the common goal of meeting the needs of all students.

“Leading EL and Eureka training for second grade has been a rewarding experience, as it allowed me to share my in-depth knowledge of the curricula with other colleagues, empowering them to excel and make a positive impact within their classrooms,” said Ashley Locklear, a second grade teacher at East Robeson Primary School.

PSRC focused its initial efforts during the 2022-2023 school year on getting the structures and frameworks in place for the curricula implementation. During the academic year, administrators, coaches and teachers all received in-depth specific training in implementing the major elements of the curricula.

During PSRC 2022-2023 academic year, the district adopted two top-rated curricula for reading and math.

In addition, additional professional development sessions were provided to all academic coaches and district office staff monthly throughout the year to help support the initial implementation of the curricula.

“As a district, we were underperforming and looking for strong curricula that would accelerate student achievement while reducing variability across buildings,” said Windy Dorsey-Carr, PSRC assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and accountability.