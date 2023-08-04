One of the porcelain dolls she created in the 90s, along with the child who she based it on.

LUMBERTON — Charlotte Thompson is the second-place winner of the En Plein Air exhibition hosted by the Robeson Art Guild. The piece was called Rest and Reflect and was created in 2014.

Thompson has been hands on in arts and crafts for her entire life. She cannot remember a time when she has not done so.

Thompson was born in upstate New York and moved to Alexandria, Virginia for her childhood. Her late husband was born and raised in Maxton. After meeting her husband, they would move to North Carolina when he retired to a cozy family farmhouse.

“Back then we didn’t have computers and video games that kids have now. So we had to find another way to entertain ourselves,” Thompson said.

Thompson first got into oils when she was 12 years old. “I still have my first painting with oils that I did when I was 12 years old,” she said. ”I didn’t go to college, I just immersed myself and did it. Joined some free college classes for fun and attended the workshops at the recreational center. If I saw an opportunity for art, I just did it.”

She likes doing arts, crafts and different types of mediums. Her primary focus is oils and sometimes watercolors but she also has experience with pastels.

A variety of art mediums

As an artist, she has experience completing a variety style of art from soft sculpture dolls, to paintings on wood, gourds and more. In the 90s, she would participate in many craft shows to enter her sculpture dolls.

“In the past I had an interview just like this one and the journalist focused on my soft sculpture dolls,” Thompson said.

Thompson would call her dolls her “dimpling dollars.” The soft sculpture dolls are made with soft and stretchy fabric and the faces of these dolls tend to have a distinct bubbly dimple. She would take her time and sew these dolls together by hand.

She has also created porcelain dolls herself and taken requests from others who wanted dolls that looked like their children.

Thompson is always trying to find different types of art to do, she is currently interested in rock art. Rock art is when you take a rock and paint on it. When she does rock art, she likes to focus on doing different types of patterns and characters.

“It started around Christmas time with characters like Santa, Scourge and a variety of different patterns. I would then leave them at parks. A few of them have been left at the ones on Pembroke,” Thompson said.

A lot of people take the rocks because of the interesting designs on them.

Thompson has also painted art on gourds. Gourds are hard-shelled, non-edible cucurbit fruits that are used for decorative ornaments.

One of the paintings Thompson has on display at the Robeson Art Guild is her piece Nana’s Garden. It is her own personal garden and she went out to take photos of it. After taking the photos, she would create a lovely oil piece.

One of her pieces, Buds Bait House, was recreated three times. The original artwok was damaged in the past but her daughter’s love for the piece inspired her to recreate it again.

Most of the mediums that Thompson has on display at the Robeson Art Guild were created with oils.

En Plein Air Exhibition

Since attending the various exhibitions at the Robeson Art Guild, Thompson has only missed one.

In her latest participation at the Robeson Art Guild, she received second place for her piece Rest and Reflect at the En Plein Air Exhibition. Rest and reflect was completed in 2014. Thompson also entered her piece Beside the Lumber River.

Thompson used an old antique chair that she had at home and incorporated the idea of the chair being positioned in a garden with pots and flowers.

Some people don’t focus or add composition to their art, she said, and that composition is important because it can shape the artist’s experience. In other pieces, she incorporated several different photos that she took her self or saw in a magazine to include in her artwork.

She plans to particpate in the next exhibition at the Robeson Art Guild this fall.

Thompson is the current feature artist at the Robeson Art Guild and has art in the current exhibition. Her pieces can be viewed on Tuesday and Thursday through appointment at 109 West Ninth Street in Lumberton.

