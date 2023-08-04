RED SPRINGS — The town of Red Springs has been approved for more than $7 million in American Rescue Plan funding from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, the town said in its July newsletter.

The money, the town said, will support the Red Springs water distribution system rehabilitation.

“The ARP funding is the $7.1 million that we’re getting, and that is designed for infrastructure. That’s what that money is about,” Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson said Friday. “Replacing some of our aged water lines and sewer lines in the town, and this will better accommodate our new water plant.”

The town has a new water plant that has been in operation for “a little more than a year,” Henderson said.

“We have sewer lines that are 50-plus years old. Some of our water and sewer lines,” he said. “And the ARP grant is designed for us to replace those water lines and improve our infrastructure for water and sewer. That’s what it will be going for.

“That’s a great plus and benefit for our town and will help our citizens because you know the name of our town – Red Springs,” he said. “And the name of our town came from the red tint that comes from the minerals in our natural water that comes up from the ground. There are iron and other minerals routinely in our water supply. Always in our water supply.”

Back in the early 1900s, Henderson said, people would come to Red Springs to drink the water because it was thought to be healthy since it was full of minerals.

“So these minerals gave our water in our lines a reddish tint,” he noted. “The sediment in the water is where the tint comes from.”

The new plant, the mayor said, “is doing a good job purifying the town’s water and giving us good drinking water. But we have these iron ore deposits and the other minerals in our old sewer lines, and when it’s disturbed, it comes out in the water.”

The new lines, he added, should take care of some of those problems, as well. And provide better drinking water.

Red Springs is working on a proposed project for a Stormwater Master Plan at Little Raft Swamp. If the grant is awarded, the funding “will enhance our ditches and storm water replacement in those areas,” according to the town newsletter.

“That’s what the swamp project is about,” Henderson said. “Better handle these storm situations for drainage and reduce the flooding in residential areas.”

The mayor said that’s different from the replacement of some of Red Springs’ old water lines and sewer lines.

“What we’re doing is trying to get better drainage whenever we have storms in the area. Possibly hurricanes. And remove the beaver dams.”

According to Henderson, Red Springs lost seven or eight homes in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

“We had flooding all over,” he recalled.

In May 2022, the Red Springs Board of Commissioners approved a five-year contract with an engineering firm for its water and sewer system rehabilitation project.

The board agreed to approve WithersRavenel as the engineer for the project, which was paid for by $3.1 million from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

At that time, the town applied for an additional $11.9 million in NCDEQ funding.

Red Springs never received that additional money, Henderson said.

