The Lumberton High School Class of 1963 held a 60th year graduation reunion June 9-10 in Lumberton, meeting for two nights. Members attended from North Carolina and South Carolina. A member from Florida traveled the farthest to the reunion. The teachers present were Mrs. Gracie Davis and Coach Finley Read. John Shepherd was class president and Tommy Thompson was student council president in 1963. Pictured, from left to right, are: John Hendren, Julian Prevatte, Barden Rogers, Sandra Horne Austin, Knocky Thorndyke, Coach Finley Read, H.L. Robinson, Jeane Lovette Bowman, Paul Stone, Tommy Thompson, Don Gillespie, Carolyn Sealey Jones, John Shepherd, Mrs. Gracie Davis, Carolyn Powers Phillips, Grady Smith, Linda Grant Little, Jayne Crump Malinsky, Dennis O’Quinn, Peggy Anderson Cox, Brantley Clifton, Dick Holmes, Cheryl Davis Hagans, Mike Malinsky, Mayme Price Tubbs, Roy May, Jane Teague Terrell, Lana Tyndall, Johnny Wishart and Herbert Floyd.

Staff Report