$500,000 in state budget appropriation directed for infrastructure needs

FAIRMONT — Following the current advertisement, construction bids on the town of Fairmont’s new location for the Hector MacLean Public Library are scheduled to be opened on Sept. 6, according to Town Manager Jerome Chestnut.

The library, at 106 South Main Street, is expected to be relocating across the street in the coming months to serve the public from 103 South Main Street, in what many in town will recall as the old post office.

The goal, Chestnut noted, is to have the new library fully opened in February of next year.

Mayor Charles Kemp discussed the upcoming library move during a public ceremony held last week to promote the new Fairmont mural that adorns the former Times-Messenger newspaper building.

Two years ago, the town was awarded $500,000 in funding for capital improvement needs from the N.C. General Assembly in its annual budget. The plan is for the town to use the funding to renovate the 4,572-square-foot former post office building to house the library and a youth center, Chestnut said Monday.

“Half-a-million dollars for improvement for capital for projects plus equipment is going to make all the difference — not some of the difference — all of the difference,” Kemp told The Robesonian in July 2022.

Katie Fountain, the director of the Robeson County Public Library system, said Monday that she’s unsure if the library will continue with the same name — the Hector MacLean Public Library — after the move.

“That has not been finalized,” she said. “That will be at the town’s discretion.”

MacLean was an influential town leader over the last half-century, a former N.C. state senator, Lumberton mayor, and former CEO and president of Southern National Bank (BB&T).

The library, which is among seven branches of the Robeson County Public Library system, has been in operation since 1953, Fountain said.

Katelyn Martens serves as the facility’s librarian.

“The move is necessary at this time because the town of Fairmont needs a larger facility to serve the community,” MacLean said. “We need a facility with bathroom access. Currently, it does not have space for youth activities which we would love to have. It has more space and more space for children’s activities. We’re having a youth-focused library when the move is complete.”

Chestnut said he just received the plans for the new location last week.

“We just sent out the bid package. The bid package for the renovation just got produced,” he said. “We’ll open up those bids that people have submitted on Sept. 6. Once we get those bids, we’ll select the contractor.”

Based on when the contractor can start work will determine the timeframe for exactly when the library will open to the public.

The goal, Chestnut noted, is to have the new library fully opened in February 2024.

“It needs to be updated and space reconfigured for things we want to put in the space — (transforming it) from the old-school post office to the new library and youth center,” he said. “There’s a dedicated area for teens that will have up to 15 or 20 laptop stations and a dedicated computer lab. A dedicated family room.”

With 20 laptop stations, that would make the Fairmont location one of the largest computer labs in the Robeson County Public Library system.

“This,” Chestnut said, “is going to be a totally different setup from the current library.”

