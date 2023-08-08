Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, center right, presents Brian A. Nelson, center left, with a plaque and Nelson’s helmet, recognizing Nelson’s retirement after 23 years of service as a battalion chief in the Lumberton Fire Department.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council voted Monday to unanimously deny a special use permit that would have allowed an intermediate care facility at a dwelling in a historic neighborhood near downtown.

The request was made to operate the facility at 1901 North Elm Street. Council’s decision came after request after the city’s planning board unanimously recommended it be denied.

The property is zoned as R-11 residential-single family and a special use permit is required for an intermediate care facility in an R-11 zoning. According to the application, which is part of the public record, the applicant intended to operate a maternity intermediate care home for “individuals or mothers in need of temporary placement.”

When considering a special use permit, City Attorney Holt Moore said, Council must consider the following: would the proposed use materially endanger public health and safety; would it substantially injure the value of nearby property; would it be in harmony with the surrounding area; and would it be consistent with the land use plan.

Those considerations on the potential impact of the proposed facility is why Councilman Owen Thomas, in whose Precinct 8 the facility would have been located, made the motion to deny.

“I want to thank all the members of community that have showed up, that have called me, that are passionate about the community and care about what we have going on,” Thomas said. “I think we have a lot of awesome things going on downtown and in the historic area in our community. … The biggest thing in why I’m making a motion to deny this application is it doesn’t meet the harmony and integrity of what we have in the community.”

The vote came after a public hearing regarding the request. The applicant, Sheila Murphy, did not speak in the meeting, and no one spoke on the applicant’s behalf.

Two nearby homeowners did speak in opposition. Bonnie Biggs stated her and her husband, Kenny, purchased a nearby home in 1986 as the youngest couple in the neighborhood, and neighbors shared the importance of living on a historic street; they’re now part of the older group of residents in the neighborhood, and they’re trying to continue to impart that, she said.

“We know it’s our job to preserve the integrity and importance of a single-dwelling historical home,” Biggs said. “Elm, Chestnut and Walnut (streets) are very vulnerable to progress. Once these old ladies are gone, you cannot get them back.”

Biggs stated she understands the need for the services an intermediate care facility would provide, citing her many years as a caretaker for her own brother, but stated that it simply wasn’t right for the Elm Street community.

Jef Lambdin, who also lives on Elm Street, said he would make his case simply by stating facts; he mentioned that intermediate care facilities are nowhere in the language of the R-11 zoning.

Olive Branch Integrated Community Development, the company owned by the applicant which was seeking to start the facility, was stated as a nonprofit on the application. Lambdin stated that there is no such nonprofit listed in the IRS database of tax-exempt organizations. One corporation, with the slightly different title of Olive Branch Integrated Care Services, was listed on the N.C. Secretary of State’s listing of business corporations, according to Lambdin, but it is not listed a tax-exempt nonprofit.

He also said Murphy, the applicant, is listed as the registered agent for five corporations “in and around Robeson County”; three are currently under administrative dissolution by the Secretary of State’s office, and a fourth has had its articles of corporation suspended, he said.

“I’m not sure this is somebody you want running another business in our county,” Lambdin said.

Lambdin also questioned the possibility of endangering public health and safety, including “inadequate infection control” due to close living quarters and potential errors in supervision of the residents.

Two conditional rezoning requests approved

Council also approved two conditional rezoning requests after public hearings were held on each.

The approval, for properties adjacent to each other on Pine Street, ultimately came with the same set of conditions.

The first was a request by Robert Hester to rezone from B-2 business-community to B-4 general commercial for the operation of a monument sales business. The planning board had recommended that the conditions of the rezoning include that the property could only be used as a monument sales business, but Hester stated that that could be a hardship in the event he tries to sell the land in the future.

Councilman John Carroll, in whose Precinct 3 the property sits, proposed that the conditions state that the property could be used for anything normally allowed under B-4 zoning with a few exceptions — it could not be used for: adult establishments; ABC stores; pool halls and game centers; electronic gaming operations; organized shelter facilities; restaurants (with different types of restaurants accounting for four of the restriction categories); and bars and nightclubs.

Hester found the conditions to be satisfactory, and Council approved Carroll’s motion.

Moments later, Jona-Rae Locklear’s rezoning request from B-2 to B-4 to operate a mental-health facility; the planning board had, similar to Hester’s request, recommended to approve with the condition that the property could only be used as a mental-health facility. The applicant, similar to Hester, found this to not to be optimal in the event of a future sale of the property.

The same conditions as the previous request were proposed, and Council voted to approve.

Council also approved a rezoning request by Steven Branch to operate a manufactured home sales lot at a property on North Roberts Avenue.

Law enforcement matters

Council approved four measures regarding the Lumberton Police Department:

— Authorization to apply for and accept a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for $29,254, which will fund training and in-car cameras.

— Acceptance of the 2024 Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant, which will fund the DWI enforcement team for a fourth year. The grant amount is $151,500 and includes a 50% match.

— An ordinance to erect “no thru truck traffic” signs on Center, Front and Main streets.

— A $33,250 contract for the first year, and a $15,000 renewal fee for the second year, to use the Flock Safety System, which places five cameras around the city and will notify police when the license tag of a stolen car passes. The system also includes notification to and from other departments using the system in the area, including Robeson County, Fairmont and Elizabethtown.

Evening meeting

Monday’s meeting was the first meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday after Council voted in June to change its meeting date and time to Monday evenings; it had previously been at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

About 75 people were in attendance in the Council Chambers for the meeting. It appeared many came to hear the outcome of the Elm Street special use permit request, which was ultimately denied.

Other business

In other business, Council:

— Approved a Christmas holiday schedule in which Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 27 will all be designated as city holidays and the city will be closed. The possibility of closing on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29 was discussed, and members of Council stated after the initial motion was approved that they may discuss the additional two days further in future meetings.

— Honored Brian A. Nelson for his retirement after 23 years of service as a battalion chief in the Lumberton Fire Department.

— Heard a presentation by Jim Pate regarding the possibility of placing a privately-funded historical marker in the Dick Taylor Plaza in downtown Lumberton honoring local brothers David Britt and Earl Britt. David Britt was the first Robeson County native named Speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives and was also elected to the state Supreme Court; Earl Britt was appointed as a federal judge in 1980 and served for 42 years. Moore stated that staff would work with Council on the possibility and would be in touch with Pate moving forward.

— Approved for a plaque to be placed on the Dick Taylor Plaza recognizing the work of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, which worked on downtown revitalization efforts from 2013-21.

— Approved a resolution for the acceptance of a state loan for $2,316,900 from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality regarding a 2020 well replacement project.

— Approved the purchase of three parcels of land from the N.C. Department of Transportation for the combined price of $24,550.

— Approved the replacement of two air conditioning units at the Water Treatment Plant for $14,800.

— Approved the selection of The Wooten Company as the engineer for a sewer outfall evaluation project on Noir Street; Public Works will bring a contract to council next month, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said. For this type of project, firms are required to be vetted based on qualifications, not the lowest bid, he said.

— Approved for two lift station pumps to be purchased for $131,742.90. This purchase was accounted for in the current fiscal year’s budget.

— Approved the purchase of a new sewer flusher/vacuum truck for $548,289.72. This purchase was accounted for in the current fiscal year’s budget.

— Approved the purchase of a new knuckle boom debris collection truck. The cost of $203,657 will be paid for from Sanitation Fund cash reserves, Armstrong said; the city believes this will result in significant cost savings as it will streamline the debris collection process and limit employee overtime.

— Approved a memorandum of understanding for E911 services which states that, while the City of Lumberton provides fire and police services in the city, Robeson County will continue to provide EMS services in the city as part of its county-wide operation.

— Authorized the planning department to draft an ordinance accommodating the development of RV parks.

— Approved the consent agenda, which included the following allocation of Community Revitalization Funds: $1,600 for the Lumberton Youth Softball Team; $1,500 for the First Baptist Church homecoming and anniversary program; $1,200 for the Highland Inverness block party; $950 for Bethany Presbyterian Church for a community event; $900 for the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association; $600 for The Pentecostals of Lumberton back-to-school program; $500 to McCormick Chapel for a memorial program; $500 to various nonprofit organizations for school supplies in Precinct 5; $500 for West Lumberton Baptist Church’s back-to-school event; $300 for the Mayfair Homeowners Association for beautification; and $300 for the North Mayfair Association. The consent agenda also included ratification of a $114,889.71 contract for a splashpad at the Parkview Center in South Lumberton and a $20,649.27 bid award for valve replacement as part of raw water intake raising and modification.

